Today MLB begins its actual enforcement of the rules prohibiting the use of foreign substances on baseballs.
The complaining about the crackdown started weeks ago, and I have a limited amount of sympathy with the whiners. The players don’t trust Commissioner Rob Manfred, and I don’t either.
But the prohibition against doctoring the ball, ill-enforced as they have been for decades, is explicitly detailed in the rulebook. And while the rule of unintended consequences is obviously in play, the crackdown comes because pitchers took it too far.
The use of rosin, pine tar and sunscreen to “enhance the grip” morphed into the use of industrial glues to enhance spin rates — a key metric in the physics of pitch movement. It should be noted, by the way, that no pitcher actually admits in public using such glues — a sure sign, as with the use of steroids, that they know it’s an unethical activity.
We’ll see how the crackdown plays out. Reportedly, since the plan for consistent and enhanced enforcement was leaked, spin rates have broadly dropped across the game — and batting averages have risen.
There are a few arguments being offered against the crackdown worthy of comment:
Injuries
Tyler Glasnow of Tampa Bay, now on the 60-day injured list with a partial tear in an elbow ligament, blames the injury on trying to pitch without a sticky enhancer.
That, he says, led him to tighten his grip, which increased the strain on his forearm, and so on and so forth.
Maybe so. But the highly-talented Glasnow is a 27-year-old whose professional high in innings pitched is 143, and that was seven years ago in A ball and the Arizona Fall League. He has 88 innings this year. It’s quite possible that he was going to get hurt regardless.
The harsh reality is pitchers get hurt. They did when defacing the ball was legal, they did when it was banned, they did when innings pitched were high and they do today when workloads are depressed. The human arm is meant to throw, but not to the velocity and frequency with which Glasnow does.
There is no certain connection between the lack of substances and any one specific injury.
Batter safety
Pitchers routinely offer as a defense of substances that they make it safer for hitters by enhancing control.
Well ... hit-by-pitch rates were at an all-time high before the crackdown plans came out. Bryce Harper took a pitch in the face. Joey Votto and Corey Seager went on the injured list after HBPs.
The sticky stuff doesn’t enhance safety. It enhances movement. The deadball era, when the spitter was legal and everybody pitched with a darkened, defaced ball because that’s what they had, was filled with pitchers who didn’t try to load up the ball because they couldn’t control it.
Nobody’s using Spider Tack to better work the corners. They’re using it to miss bats.
Let us use something
The crackdown is zero-tolerance. Umpires are not being asked to discern it’s pine tar or sunscreen or Spider Tack. None of them is permitted. All of them will get a pitcher suspended.
It’s the only practical way to go. Pitchers have amply demonstrated that they will recognize no boundary in the pursuit of spin rate, pitch movement and swing-and-miss.
As one recently retired hurler said on Twitter: “This is why we can’t have nice things.”
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter: @bboutsider.
