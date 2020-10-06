MANKATO — Minnesota State defensive end Brayden Thomas announced Monday that he has entered the NCAA transfer portal and will explore options to continue his football career.
He announced the decision on social media.
He declined an interview request but did say he hasn’t made any decisions and is still training with the team.
On his Twitter account, he said that “due to these uncertain times and much consideration, I have entered my name in the transfer portal for more opportunities to better myself as an individual.
“First and foremost, I thank God for all he’s done for me up to this point in my life and I can’t wait to see what he has in store. I want to thank my coaches, friends and family at Minnesota State University for putting me in a position to explore my options to pursue my dream.”
Thomas, who started his career at Mary, started all 15 games last season, finishing with 57 tackles. He led the team with 21.0 tackles for loss, which is second-best in team history, and 11.5 sacks, which is sixth-best at Minnesota State.
He said in August that he will graduate in December with a degree in business management and hopes to get a chance to play professional football.
“I think he wanted to play right away this season,” Minnesota State football coach Todd Hoffner said. “I know he has aspirations of playing at the next level, like a lot of our players do.”
Hoffner said three players have requested permission to enter the transfer portal: Thomas, running back Justin Taormina and cornerback Ty’Shonan Brooks. Taormina has decided to stay, and Brooks hasn’t made an announcement, though he’s also practicing with the team. The NCAA has granted an extra season of eligibility for seniors because this season was cancelled, and any player can transfer after graduating from their current university.
Hoffner also said that he’s guessing that other Mavericks have also explored transfer opportunities, at least informally.
“One thing is that every program has roster management issues right now,” Hoffner said. “There’s a lot of uncertainty with playing in the spring and playing next fall, and we’re all trying to figure out who wants to stay. Right now, we only have 12 (players) in the (next) recruiting class, and that’s not normal. It’s made for a lot of weird actions.”
Hoffner also announced Monday that receiver Parker Gloudemans would return for a “Super Senior” season. Gloudemans had 16 receptions for 308 yards and a touchdown last season.
