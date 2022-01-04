FARGO, N.D. — If not for the COVID-19 pandemic, Brayden Thomas would have played his final football season at Minnesota State in 2020 and then tried to get an opportunity to play professional football.
But with Division II canceling the 2020 season, the senior defensive end transferred to North Dakota State, where he has enhanced his chances at pro football and will play for another national championship on Saturday.
“I’ve gotten better as a football player, which was the whole goal,” Thomas said. “There’s good competition at Division 2, but this is another level. I think I’ve grown as a player, and I have a better shot at the next level.”
Thomas will be participating in another national championship game Saturday when North Dakota State faces Montana State for the Football Championship Subdivision title at Frisco, Texas. Thomas said that it’s been a similar run as 2019, when Thomas helped the Mavericks reach the Division II championship game against West Florida. The Mavericks lost 48-40 that day.
“I think about that game every day,” Thomas said. “Our team chemistry is similar to 2019. I had a lot of lifelong friends on that team, and now I have some lifelong friends on this team.”
Thomas graduated with a business management degree at Minnesota State before transferring. He participated in a cobbled spring season that didn’t cost him any eligibility but allowed him to learn more about the university and the football program, which has won eight national championships in the last 10 seasons in the FCS, formerly known as Division 1AA.
“It’s been good to come back to my home state,” said Thomas, who grew up in Bismarck, North Dakota, and spent one season at the University of Mary before transferring to Minnesota State. “My family and friends have had a chance to come to games. We had great crowds in Mankato, but that was 5,000 and this is 17,000. Bison Nation is pretty crazy.”
During the 2020 spring season, he played in nine of 10 games with three starts. He was in on 25 tackles, with 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks, and he blocked a field goal to earn a spot on the Missouri Valley Conference’s All-Newcomer Team.
This season, Thomas has started all 12 games, making 20 solo tackles with eight assists. He’s made 14.5 tackles for loss, including 9.0 sacks, earning third-team All-America honors from The Associated Press.
Thomas said many of the concepts at North Dakota State are the same as when he played at Minnesota State. He still rotates with other defensive players every three plays. There are third-down groups, depending on down and distance. He said that his time at Minnesota State helped prepare him for this challenge.
“I had great coaches at Minnesota State,” Thomas said. “They really pushed me in my career. The whole goal of this move was to challenge myself. There is great competition at D2, but it’s even better here. I think it’s really enhanced my chances of playing at the next level.”
Thomas isn’t the only person on the North Dakota State roster with Minnesota State ties. Defensive tackle Michael Buetow is in the rotation, and the running backs coach is former Mavericks’ offensive coordinator Joe Beschorner. Both were with the Mavericks during the 2019 national championship run.
“It’s been pretty cool to have those guys here, too,” Thomas said. “You don’t take these things for granted.”
