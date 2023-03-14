MANKATO — Minnesota State men's hockey players Akito Hirose, Jake Livingstone and David Silye were each selected to an All-CCHA team, the league announced Tuesday.
Silye and Livingstone were first-team selections by the league's coaches, while Hirose was a second-team pick.
Silye, one of two unanimous picks, led the league with 19 goals during conference games. He has 39 points on the season (23-16—39).
Livingstone, the reigning CCHA Defenseman of the Year, had five goals and 22 assists in 26 conference games. He was the league's Defenseman of the Month in October.
Hirose has 17 points (2-15—17) in 25 conference games, and was the league's Defenseman of the Month for January.
