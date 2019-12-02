MANKATO — Three Minnesota State men's hockey players earned WCHA awards this week for their play in last weekend's sweep at Minnesota Duluth.
Jake Jaremko was named the league's forward of the week after a three-point weekend. He had an assist in Friday's 4-1 victory and two power-play goals in Saturday's 3-1 win.
Dryden McKay was named goaltender of the week after stopping 64 of 66 shots in the series. That included a career-high 37 saves on Saturday.
Nathan Smith was named rookie of the week after a three-point weekend. He scored a power-play goal on Friday and assisted on two goals Saturday.
The Mavericks (12-1-1), who are ranked No. 1 in the U.S. College Hockey Online poll for the fourth week in a row, will host Lake Superior State on Friday and Saturday.
The Free Press
