Minnesota State's Sam Morton, Akito Hirose and Alex Tracy were honored by the CCHA on Monday after helping the Mavericks sweep Minnesota Duluth last weekend.
Morton was named the CCHA's forward of the week registered three goals and an assist in the sweep, including both goals in a 2-1 win Saturday night. It was the fifth game-winning goal in his career.
Akito Hirose was named the defenseman of the week after recording four points, including three assists in Friday's 6-0 victory.
Tracy stopped 31 of 32 shots in the victories. He earned his first career shutout with 16 saves on Friday.
