MANKATO — The Western Collegiate Hockey Association has announced its All-Decade Team for the 2010s, and three Minnesota State men's hockey players have been selected to the list.
Forwards Matt Leitner and Marc Michaelis and goaltender Dryden McKay are among the six players recognized, it was announced Tuesday.
Leitner played at Minnesota State from 2011-15, earning All-WCHA honors three times and All-America honors in 2015. He's the only player to lead the team in scoring four consecutive seasons, tying for second in program history with 162 points (49 goals, 113 assists) in 158 games.
Michaelis was at Minnesota State from 2016-20, receiving four all-conference awards. He was the WCHA player of the year and an All-America pick in 2020. He scored 162 points, including 71 goals, which is a team record in the Division I era. He had 30 power-play goals and 10 shorthanded goals, which were the most among active WCHA players at the time.
McKay is the only active player on the All-Decade team. He's a three-time WCHA goaltending champion, setting a team record with a 1.07 goals-against average this season to earn WCHA player of the year honors. He holds the conference record with 23 shutouts, just three short of the NCAA record. McKay is a finalist for the Mike Richter award and a candidate for the Hobey Baker award.
The other All-Decade selections were Jack Connolly of Minnesota Duluth (2008-12), Justin Schultz of Minnesota Duluth (2009-12) and Alec Rauhauser of Bowling Green (2016-20).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.