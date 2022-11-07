Minnesota State's David Silye, Andy Carroll and Luc Wilson received the weekly awards from the CCHA for their performance ln last week's men's hockey sweep of St. Thomas.
Silye, a junior center, was named the league's forward of the week after scoring five goals in the home-and-home series.
He scored twice in Friday's 7-2 victory on the road, then came back with a natural hat trick in the first period of Saturday's 4-3 victory at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. It was Silye's second career hat trick and the first natural hat trick for the Mavericks since Brad McClure did it in the WCHA championship game in 2015.
Silye leads the Mavericks in scoring with eight goals and three assists.
Carroll, a senior, received the defenseman of the week award. He had three assists in the series, including one on the game-winner Friday.
Carroll has six assists this season.
Wilson has been named the rookie of the week after totaling a goal and four assists in the series. He had his first career goal and two assists in Friday's win.
Minnesota State (7-3, 4-0 in CCHA), which moved up two spots to No. 6 in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine poll, has a weekend off before hosting Northern Michigan on Nov. 18-19.
