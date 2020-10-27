When it comes to hockey in the United States, there are plenty of milestones the best players hope to reach.
Playing juniors, getting a Division l scholarship and playing professionally are the ones we tend to think of first, but as far as the pinnacle ... it’s hard to beat the experience of slipping on a red, white and blue sweater.
Minnesota State’s Anna Wilgren, Calla Frank and Kelsey King will get a chance to do just that, as they’re each attending the U.S. Women’s National Team’s evaluation camp this week at Blaine.
“It’s honestly the biggest honor ever ... where we’re at now, the U.S.A team is the top level,” Wilgren said. “It’s super humbling just knowing everyone who put on that jersey before you.”
The camp, which runs through Saturday, will be part of the roster selection process for the 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation Women’s World Championship, as well as the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
Fifty-three of the nation’s best players will be at the camp, including many national team veterans who were part of the gold medal winning team at PyeongChang in 2018. Of the 53 players invited, 31 are active college players.
“Watching all those players play and seeing them do the things they’ve done recently like winning the gold medal, that just inspires you to want to be like them,” King said. “The opportunity to actually be able to skate with a lot of them ... it’s so cool.”
There will be several practices throughout the week, but more importantly, there will be games. Currently, NCAA rules restrict the Mavericks to only eight hours of team contact per week, and even during practices, things aren’t normal because of the pandemic.
That means, Wilgren, Frank and King will be thrown into game situations with some of the world’s best after not playing since February, something that’s both exciting and nerve-wracking.
“I’m turning that nervousness into excitement,” Frank said of playing again. “I feel ready. ... We’ve been able to work on more of our skills.”
Added Wilgren: “All the college girls are in the same exact position. I think we’re all just super excited to get back to playing games.”
MSU coach John Harrington, who’s had extensive national team experience, will also be in Blaine to help coach the camp.
Harrington hopes his players soak up as much information as possible throughout the week in the company so many talented players.
“Things won’t always go right ... it’ll be tough competition,” he said.” It’s a real chance to watch and have an awareness of what’s going on around you. To see what they do and how they do it.”
From an individual standpoint, being invited is a big deal, as all three hope to someday play for the national team in real games.
However, Wilgren, Frank and King each spoke about the impact that getting invited could have on MSU, as being tied to the national team is great exposure for the program.
“One of our goals here at Mankato is do everything that we can to help our team,” King said. “To be recognized as a player in the national camp pool is a huge step.”
Kevin Dudley is at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @Dudley7Kevin
