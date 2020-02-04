MANKATO — A limited number of ticket packages remain for Thursday's Remember the Miracle event, a celebration of the 40th anniversary of the “Miracle on Ice.”
The event takes place 6:30-9 p.m. at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Minnesota State women’s hockey coach John Harrington was part of the U.S. team that upset the Soviet Union and went on to win the gold medal at the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, N.Y.
Harrington and other Team USA members — including Wisconsin women’s coach Mark Johnson, Bill Baker, Dave Christian, Mike Ramsey and Buzz Schneider — will be part of the event, a fundraiser for the MSU women’s team.
The $500 ticket packages include admission for two guests, a 1980 Team USA replica jersey, pre- and post-event receptions, and four tickets for one of this weekend's women's games between MSU and Wisconsin.
For more information go to msumavericks.com/miracle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.