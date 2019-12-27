MANKATO — Sophomore guard Devin Embacher's 14-point second half flurry and a late steal by sophomore guard Mason Ward Friday night enabled St. Clair to hold off Maple River 57-53 in quarterfinal game of the Kwik Trip Holiday Tournament at Bethany's Ron Younge gym.
St. Clair, which defeated the Eagles 65-41 earlier this season, overcame a 43-25 rebounding deficit by forcing 28 Maple River turonovers. After sophomore forward Lucas Doering's inside basket with 43 seconds to go trimmed the margin to 55-53, Ward's theft and driving layup with four ticks remaining sealed the victory. Ward ended up with 11 points, five assists and five steals for the winners.
"Our kids really dug in," Cyclones' coach Charlie Freitag said. "I thought our defensive effort kept us in it until Embacher kind of took over and we finally found some offense. Coach (Chad) Ostermann does a great job, especially when he gets you on film so he can make adjustments. I knew it would be a tough game and we didn't shoot very well. You're going to have those nights, but a good team finds a way to win. ... Both teams competed hard and it was a dog fight."
Maple River (4-4) grabbed an early 7-0 advantage on Doering's three-point play off a putback, a layup from Doering and Ben Trio's 7-footer. St. Clair (4-3) then received back-to-back 3-pointers from Max Hoosline and Conner Andree before Hoosline's driving hoop and follow-up along with Joey Nicolai's second-chance basket put the Cylcones in front 12-9.
Freshman Mason Schirmer's baseline drive then sparked a 13-3 Eagles' surge which produced a 22-15 lead. Nicolai's left baseline triple and Andree's left-handed banker started 10-4 spurt to put the Cyclones ahead 28-26. However, Schirmer's three-point play off a slicing drive to the cup gave Maple River a 29-28 lead.
"We were overwhelmed by their full-court pressure the first time and just didn't respond to it," Ostermann said. "We were very fortunate to be in the game because anytime you have that many turnovers you have to shoot a high percentage. We're still struggling to find some things so there's a lot of things we need to get better at. I feel we'll come back tomorrow and continue to compete and play hard. ... Most of the errors are correctable."
Things swayed back and forth to open the second half until Thomas Loeffler's 8-foot turnaround snapped a 44-44 deadlock and began a 9-3 St. Clair run which built a 53-47 on Ward's steal and layup with 3:05 remaining.
"We knew Maple River always brings it and they started off with a nice run," Embacher said. "Coach warned us that anything could happen so we had to bring it as well. We pride ourselves in playing good pressure defense because that's where we get a lot of our buckets."
Embacher led the way with 14 points in a contest that featured five ties and 13 lead changes. Andree totaled 10 points and three assists while Hoosline chipped in seven points and a team-best nine rebounds. Doering led the Eagles with 14 points while freshman Will Sellers and Schirmer tallied nine points each. Junior forward Teien Murphy pulled down 14 caroms for Maple River, who also got a pair of 3s and a hoop from Ethan McGregor.
"We had some lapses where we turned the ball over," Doering said. "We moved the ball around better in the second half and got more open looks. They kept switching screens which created some good match-ups for our guys which made it easier to score in the paint."
