There have been so many “starting over” moments since Glen Taylor bought the Minnesota Timberwolves in 1994.
There was the drafting of Kevin Garnett in 1995 and the trading of the franchise’s most iconic player in 2007. There was Flip Saunders’ first tenure as head coach, which started in 1995, and then in 2014, he was brought back to lead the organization.
There was the failed attempt at spending big money to bring in Tom Thibodeau in 2016, an experiment that ended after 40 games last season.
But as he watched his team practice Tuesday in a building that bears his name, Taylor felt like this is another fresh start for the team under young coach Ryan Saunders.
“It’s not as much of a starting over as we have done because we have some guys on the team that have four or five years of experience,” Taylor said. “But certainly, it’s a change of direction.”
The biggest difference is the head coach. Saunders, who was hired in May after 42 games as the interim head coach last season, is known as a players coach. At just 33 years old, he better understands the younger athletes and is trying to be more of a consensus-builder than a dictator. He said that it’s important to get feedback from players before making decisions, building a two-way system of communication and trust.
“We listen to what the players say because they’re out there on the court,” he said. “We don’t want to say, ‘This is our way and do it this way every single time.’ If it’s valid, we’ll adjust some things.”
Taylor said it was the relationship that Saunders had with the players that made him the natural choice as an interim coach last season, and when interviewing other potential coaching candidates in the offseason, he didn’t see anyone who would better fit the current roster.”
“We don’t have a lot of older veterans, and Ryan has the ability to relate to the guys we have,” Taylor said. “We’ll see if that makes a difference.”
Saunders’ style seems to have clicked with players.
Karl-Anthony Towns, now the unquestioned leader of the team, along with Andrew Wiggins and Robert Covington, wore a No. 14 jersey at the team’s first practice on Tuesday at Minnesota State’s Taylor Center. It’s a tribute to former Timberwolves coach Flip Saunders, who wore that number as a player. Flip Saunders died in 2015 during his second stint with the team, and this was a way to bond with Ryan Saunders, the son who now is filling his father’s former job.
“We thought it would mean a lot to Ryan,” said Towns, who was drafted by Flip Saunders in 2015. “You just try to find creative ways together and make sure this is our ‘why.’ Ryan’s ‘why’ is his father; it’s something that means a lot to him. We should embrace it. It should mean a lot to us because we’re all a family in this journey together. I thought it would be a cool tribute. It’s going to be cool for him coaching this week and being able to see his dad in us.”
Taylor said he’s optimistic about the season, in part because there’s little pressure from outside expectations. In the tough Western Conference, he thinks that the Timberwolves could be a surprise if some things go right.
“We’re changing the way we play,” he said. “We’re going smaller, and we’re going to focus more on defense. We also want to concentrate on shooting more 3s.
“But we still have to have individual improvement. Wiggins has to play better. Hopefully our rookie (Jarrett Culver) can surprise us. Karl and Covington, they have to improve, too.”
Taylor also feels kind of like he’s watching a member of his family when he sees Ryan Saunders on the court, going through practice.
“I got to know Ryan when he was just a boy,” Taylor said. “It’s really been a pleasure to watch him grow up.”
On Tuesday night, Taylor hosted the entire team for dinner at his Mankato home, with his wife, Becky, cooking for a party of hungry young men.
It’s been five years since the Timberwolves have held part of their training camp in Mankato, and Taylor’s always enjoyed those dinners, where he can talk individually with players or meet with them in small groups, an important part of his ownership style.
“Because I live here, I’m really proud to have them in town,” he said. “For the players, getting away from the Cities for the first few days, it’s good for them. You don’t have to go someplace far away. This is a Minnesota team, and we can stay here in Mankato.”
