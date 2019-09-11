MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves will spend the first two days of their training camp in Mankato, the team announced on Wednesday.
The Timberwolves will practice at Bresnan Arena in Minnesota State's Taylor Center on Oct. 1-2 before completing camp at Mayo Clinic Square in Minneapolis.
This will be the eighth time that the team has spent at least a portion of its training camp in Mankato but the first time since 2014.
