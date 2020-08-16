WASECA — Kyreese Willingham could have waited, probably pulled in a Division 1 offer had he waited, but he has known for some time now that he wanted to stay close to home and reunite with his older brother Malik.
“I’ve known what I wanted to do for a while now,” said Willingham, who will be a senior at Waseca. “I’ve always wanted to play with my brother. I’ve always had a great feel for MSU; I’m really comfortable there.
“When I go there to play pickup games with the (Minnesota State players), they’re always trying to recruit me. And my mom (Jennifer) has always wanted to see me play with my brother again.”
On Saturday, Willingham announced that he would be attending Minnesota State to continue his academic and basketball career. Malik Willingham is a sophomore guard who got some playing time as a true freshman.
The 6-foot-4 Willingham was recruited for football and basketball by several colleges, but in July, he said he would play basketball at the next level. He received offers from Minnesota State and Concordia-St. Paul, but it’s likely that Division I programs would have shown interest if he’d waited.
“I’m very relieved,” Willingham said. “It’s good to know where I’ll be, and I can go out and play (my senior season) without worrying about anything. I wanted to commit early; I felt like the time was right.”
Last season, Willingham averaged 18.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.7 blocked shots. He has scored 1,147 points in his career, to go with 345 rebounds, 162 steals and 123 blocked shots.
Waseca is 82-11 since Willingham, along with highly recruited classmates Andrew Morgan and Ryan Dufault, joined the varsity team as a freshman. The Bluejays were state runners-up in 2019, and last season, the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the season hours before Waseca was scheduled to face Jordan in the Section 2AA championship game.
“I feel like my game is perfect for college basketball,” said Willingham, who played AAU basketball this summer with the successful Minnesota Heat team. “Playing against my brother and his teammates, I think I could do very well at that level.”
The Mavericks have only one senior on this season’s roster: Jamal Nixon.
NCAA rules prohibit Minnesota State coach Matt Margenthaler from commenting on recruits until he’s received a signed letter of intent.
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.