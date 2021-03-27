LOVELAND, COLO. — Over the last few months, the Minnesota State men’s hockey team hasn’t always started games the way it wanted.
For the most part, poor play in the opening minutes hasn’t cost MSU, as the Mavericks have consistently dominated opponents in the second and third periods. However, it cost them last week, as the Mavericks got down early against Northern Michigan in the WCHA semifinals and couldn’t recover.
Dallas Gerads and his teammates know they need to be better early in games if they hope to make a run in the NCAA Tournament. Gerads feels MSU will be at its best if it starts doing the things it does in the second and third periods, immediately.
“Setting up our ground work right away, I think that really translates into games. If we start off and we’re getting pucks behind the D, keeping it simple and hard, that gives us more confidence going in,” Gerads said. “I think over the past month, our starts have kind of been too cute. We’re trying to make too many plays right away, and it’s kind of come back to bite us in the butt.”
When Gerads mentions “ground work,” he’s talking about the identity of this MSU team. Along with “heavy,” the “ground game” is a term that continues to come up when discussing MSU’s forward play. These terms sound cliche, but as one of MSU’s “heavy” guys, Gerads has no problem explaining.
“The ground work is using what our best attributes are. I feel that our team is really good down below the hash marks in the offensive zone ... getting bodies (to the net), finishing checks, getting pucks to the net and really working teams down low,” Gerads said. “Taking what we can get instead of trying to make something out of nothing.”
Added goalie Dryden McKay: “They’re drawing penalties, they’re wearing down the other team’s defensemen, they’re forcing the other team’s top lines to play defense.”
Once the ground game is established, MSU uses its size and depth to wear teams down, which is part of the reason the Mavericks have been dominant in the second and third periods, outscoring opponents 62-26.
This style has made MSU one of the best defensive teams in the country, as it’s harder to score when you’re worn down. It’s also a reason the Mavericks lead the nation in shots on goal allowed per game at 19.08, with second-place American International being nearly three behind the Mavericks at 22.17.
“Later in the game, I think it really shows ... if we have everybody buying in ... we don’t have to play them, they’re playing us,” Gerads said. “We’re going to dictate the pace, we’re going to dictate the physicality. ... It really plays into the second and third period.
“That’s where the start is huge. To get that mentality in our heads and the other team’s.”
Five things to know
The second-seeded Mavericks (20-4-1) will play third-seeded Quinnipiac (17-7-4) in the West Region semifinals of the NCAA Tournament at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Budweiser Events Center at Loveland, Colorado. The winner will advance to play the winner of top-seeded Minnesota and fourth-seeded Omaha in the West Region final at 7 p.m. Sunday.
Friday’s game will be televised on ESPN3 and can be heard on KTOE AM-1420. Sunday’s game can be seen on ESPN2 and heard on KTOE AM-1420.
Here are five things to know about the matchup.
1. Breaking through: MSU’s 0-6 record in the national tournament in its Division I history has been a big topic and will continue to be until the Mavericks finally get that first victory. While MSU isn’t focusing on 0-6 or looking for bulletin board material, it’s very clear a win would mean a lot to everyone.
“We’ve got a group of seniors who have been through a couple of these, and we discussed what we learned from it,” Hastings said. “Going through my coaching career ... I’ve learned a lot from not getting to the top and not winning big games and having those opportunities, which we have in front of us. You’ve got to own your past and dictate your future, and that’s what we’ve talked about.”
Added McKay: “We’re done with the ‘what ifs’ ... it’s time that we just go out there, play our best and win. That’s really all we can do at this point. We can’t change the past.”
2. A common opponent: In a season where nonconference play has been nearly nonexistent, the Mavericks and Bobcats have a common opponent: Bowling Green. On Dec. 18-19, the Falcons went to Quinnipiac and got a sweep, winning 4-1 and 4-2. On Feb. 5-6, the Mavericks swept the Falcons at Mankato, winning 4-0 and 5-1.
3. Richter finalist: On Friday, McKay was named one of three finalists for the Richter Award, which goes to the nation’s top goaltender. Last season, McKay lost out to Maine’s Jeremy Swayman. Other finalists for this year’s award are Boston College’s Spencer Knight and Minnesota’s Jack LaFontaine.
4. The state of MSU: The Mavericks are coming off what was likely their worst game of the season in the loss to Northern Michigan. MSU still leads the nation in goals allowed per game by a wide margin at 1.52 and is seventh in scoring at 3.52. The MSU power play ranks third in the nation at 27.3%, with the penalty kill ranking 15th at 84%.
5. Scouting the Bobcats: Quinnipiac is led by Hobey Baker Award finalist Odeen Tufto, who ranks second in Division I with 45 points. With 38 assists, Tufto leads Division I in that category. The Bobcats rank 11th in goals per game at 3.46 and sixth in goals allowed at 1.96. Special teams are also a strong point for Quinnipiac, with the power play tied for fifth nationally at 25% and the penalty kill also ranking fifth at 88.6%. It will be the first matchup between the Mavericks and Bobcats.
