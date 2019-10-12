NORTH MANKATO — It’s often said that poor weather gives some type of added advantage to underdogs.
It certainly didn’t hurt the New Ulm girls soccer team, which pulled off a massive Section 2A upset.
On a blustery Saturday afternoon that wasn’t conducive to scoring, the top-seeded West girls soccer team fell 2-1 in overtime to the eighth-seeded Eagles at the Caswell North Soccer Complex.
“(The weather was) certainly a factor because you’re battling weather and another team,” West coach Crissy Makela said. “Everyone’s hyped because it’s playoffs, and they came out and played a great game.”
In some ways, it’s been a season of change for the Scarlets. Gone are long-time stalwarts Rachel Luedtke, Ashley Gustavson and Lexi Peterson, all of whom earned All-Big Nine Conference honors last season.
While the roster certainly looked different, the results didn’t change. West finished 10-1 in the Big Nine to claim a three-way share of the conference championship and earned the No. 1 seed in Section 2A.
Eager to kick off the postseason, the Scarlets didn’t take long to get going despite the sloppy conditions Saturday. Katie Roberts scored the first goal just 1:45 into the game.
West continued to control play in the first half, getting a plethora of scoring chances. Ali Rutz played a ball into the box that was just out of Kylie Peters’ reach. New Ulm goalkeeper Kendra Nesvold made a sprawling save on Monera McMahon’s shot from close.
Despite the pressure from West, the Eagles capitalized on a chance late in the first half to tie the score.
The second half brought more of the same, with West dominating the ball and getting chances but unable to break through. It appeared the Scarlets might win in overtime when Rutz fired a free kick toward the top of the goal, but Nesvold leaped up to make the save.
Paige Kalis scored the game-winner for the Eagles in the final minute, when Madison Roufs sprung her on a through ball.
“I think they were trying to catch me offside,” Kalis said. “It was a great pass from Madison, and I was able to score it.”
West outshot the Eagles 8-2.
New Ulm will play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Waconia.
“We just need to keep up the intensity,” New Ulm coach Jonathan Johnson said. “They need to come in with an open mind and just keep believing in themselves.”
West boys
For the Scarlets, being the third seed in Section 2A is somewhat unfamiliar territory, after a surprise 12-2-2 regular season. However, the Scarlets showed no ill effects coming off a first-round bye, beating Fairmont 6-0 at Caswell North.
“It’s been five or six games in a row now, where we’ve just been completely locked in,” West coach Dan Blaisdell said. “The whole point of the season is to be peaking at the right time, and that’s exactly what we’re doing.”
After playing some defense in the opening minutes, the Scarlets dominated the rest of the first half. West broke through in the 27th minute, when Luke Denhof sprinted down the right side and fired a shot past Fairmont keeper Tyson Geerdes. Caspar Olseth had the assist.
Jake Kachelmeier tallied the second goal for West on a beautiful pass from Ahmed Mohamed with 48 seconds remaining in the first half.
“We’ve got a lot of great players, and none of them are selfish,” Blaisdell said. “They want to play pretty soccer, and they realize a good assist is just as good as a good goal.”
The Scarlets didn’t let up in the second half. A.J. Franke scored on a left-footed strike from outside the box in the 46th minute. Olseth made it 4-0 in the 49th minute, after crashing the net and guiding one home off a rebound.
Adam Olenius scored off a corner kick in the 75th minute on an assist from Denhof. Caleb Crocker added the final goal, scoring after a scrum off a corner kick in the 74th minute. Ethan Ulman had the assist.
West had the edge in shots on goal 16-1.
The Scarlets (13-2-2) play Worthington in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Caswell North.
East boys
The Cougars fell 3-2 in overtime in a Section 2A quarterfinal match at Waseca.
Isak Abader started the scoring for the Cougars in the 15th minute. Victor Cano-Hernandez gave East the lead in the second half with 11:27 remaining, but the Bluejays equalized with 9:58 to go.
The Bluejays beat the buzzer in overtime to score the game-winner off a corner kick.
East finishes the season at 5-13-1.
East girls
The Cougars lost 1-0 to St. Peter, despite outshooting the Saints 9-3 in a Section 2A match at St.Peter.
St. Peter scored with three minutes remaining.
East finishes the season at 10-7-1.
New Ulm boys
The Eagles fell 4-1 in a Section 2A game at top-seeded Bloomington Kennedy.
Isaac Blumhoefer scored the lone goal for New Ulm.
