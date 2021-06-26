MANKATO — Adrian Torres hit a three-run homer as the Mankato MoonDogs defeated La Crosse 5-1 in a Northwoods League baseball game Saturday at ISG Field.
The MoonDogs trailed 1-0 after the first inning, but in the third, Matthew Higgin’s RBI single, a three-run homer by Adrian Torres and a run-scoring double by Austin Garrett made it 5-1.
Adam Fogel had two hits for Mankato. Luke Young was the winning pitcher, allowing one run o five hits and one walk with nine strikeouts in five innings.
The MoonDogs (17-8) host LaCrosse again on Sunday, starting at 5:05 p.m.
The Free Press
