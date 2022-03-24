MINNEAPOLIS — B.J. Omot from the perimeter, Jalen Hayes from the elbow, Puolrah Gong at the rim.
No matter where the Mankato East boys basketball team was taking the shot, it wasn't going in. From anywhere.
"When you go to the hoop, and (Totino Grace) keeps (blocking) them, most guys aren't sure what to do," East coach Joe Madson said. "We're a team that usually shoots the 3 pretty well, but we also rely on getting to the basket. They took that away, and then you have to make every 3. Playing pefrect is tough to do."
The Cougars shot just 20.0% from the field, losing 77-39 to top-seeded Totino Grace in the semifinals of the Class AAA boys basketball tournament Thursday at Williams Arena. East made 11 of 55 field goals, shooting only 29.6% from 3-point range (8-27), and 64.3% at the free-throw line (9-14).
"We needed to play our A-plus game, which we did not do, and they would have needed to play their B game, at best," Madson said. "But we saw the best version of Totino Grace."
Puolrah Gong hit a 3-pointer to start the game, then East went more than 4 minutes without scoring as Totino Grace put together a 9-0 run.
East's best stretch of offense followed, with B.J. Omot's stepback 3-pointer capping a 6-0 run to tie the game.
However, the Cougars made only one field goal in the final 10 minutes of the half as Totino Grace continued to pressure the ball and contest every shot.
Totino Grace had runs of 9-0 and 7-0 to lad 33-14 at halftime, with the Cougars shooting just 15.4% and only one basket from inside the arc.
"Our defense was OK early," Madso said. "But we just couldn't put the ball in the basket."
Totino Grace had three steals and six blocked shots in the first half.
"They had five great players (on the court), and they were all locked in," Gong said. "It seemed like they wanted it more. We couldn't get to the basket with their ability to block shots."
Meer Othow hit a 3-pointer to open the second half, but Totino Grace kept attacking the basket, pushing the lead to 47-19. Totino Grace made almost everything in the second half, shooting 62.4% to continue pulling away.
Omot ended up with 9 points, making only 3 of 20 shots, including 2 of 12 from 3-point range. Carson Schweim scored six points. Jalen Hayes had seven rebounds.
"Defensively, that was as close to perfect as we can be," Totino Grace coach Nicholas Carrroll said.
Totino Grace had 50 points in the paint, compared to 4 for the Cougars, with a 52-26 advantage in rebounding.
East (22-9) will play Princeton in the third-place game at 2 p.m. Saturday at Concordia-St. Paul.
"We're not done yet," Omot said. "We still have a chance to compete for third place."
