Throughout this pandemic, when news has broke, we’ve generally known what the announcement was going to be before it was formally made.
Tuesday morning, as the Minnesota State High School League board of directors meeting began, we knew nothing. The fate of high school sports for the 2020-21 school year was about to be decided, and we weren’t going to know in advance.
For a society that has continued to lose patience as instant information has become the norm, the waiting was tough. For athletes, coaches, fans and media alike.
However, it did make for a fascinating morning, as MSHSL media specialist John Millea live-tweeted the event, with thousands anxiously hitting the refresh button. As the meeting progressed, it became clear that the 18 present board members were going to make decisions one sport at a time, only adding to the drama.
There were plenty of ups and downs throughout the meeting, but when the dust settled, no sports were cancelled.
In a time where the news is almost always bad, it was nice to buck the trend.
The idea of some sports happening while others would be canceled had been floated around for weeks, so it was no surprise to see girls tennis, boys and girls cross country and girls swimming and diving get the green light for Aug. 17, as they are each considered relatively low-risk sports.
Soccer seemed like it could go either way, but it was also approved and will begin on time.
The biggest developments centered around football and volleyball, which were each moved to the spring. To accommodate the move, the state high school league will add a fourth season for the two sports that will take place between mid-March and mid-May. Traditional spring sports will happen between mid-May and mid-July.
This clearly has some flaws.
Athletes will basically have no transition time between sports, and finding playable football fields in March will likely be difficult. It also means seasons will be shorter, and no athlete wants to give up competitions.
But in reality, flaws were going to come with any plan, as settling for good not great is the nature of trying to plan sports amid a pandemic.
At least with this plan, multi-sport athletes will get a chance to play all of their sports, something that is a necessity for smaller schools.
Looking ahead, the next thing I’m waiting to hear about is virus-related protocols. Not only regarding what will be done to stop the spread, but what happens when there is the inevitable positive test?
Will the team with the athlete who tested positive be shut down? If so, for how long? Will teams they’ve competed with need to be tested or shut down? Will regular testing be part of the equation?
There’s still time to answer these questions, but make no mistake, they will need to be addressed. This virus is going nowhere and we’ve seen what it can do to Major League Baseball.
On the positive side, high school athletes have a lot less contact than professional athletes, and the sports competing this fall will be outside, except for swimming and diving. Also, we’ve seen really good results with local summer sports, as they’ve mostly gone uninterrupted.
COVID-19 will likely be a factor throughout much of the school year, so coaches and athletes will need to be constantly diligent.
However, with enough individual buy-in to safety protocols, these fall sports can work. And if the virus situation improves, it’s possible the more high risk sports could also work at some point.
Let’s hope those things happen so we can have a safe school year filled with sports.
Kevin Dudley is a Free Press staff writer. Email him at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
