Mankato East girls soccer standouts Julia Fischer, Ella Huettl and Izzy Schott each did their due diligence on colleges.
After a lot of thought and a little note comparing, the three seniors each came to the same conclusion: the familiar fit was going to be the right one.
Fisher, Huettl and Schott have each committed to Minnesota State.
“It was kind of hard to know if it was the right fit at first, so I kind of just explored some other places,” said Fisher, a center midfielder. “I think it took me a while to figure out that’s where I wanted to be and to make sure that it was the right fit, just because I was so familiar with it.”
Added Schott: “My dad’s been a basketball coach there since before I was born, so I’ve been on MSU’s campus a lot. I just really fell in love with it and wanted to go to school there.”
The familiarity goes well beyond MSU being in their hometown, or even the current roster having several Mankato natives they know.
Fisher, Huettl and Schott have each been coached by MSU head coach Brian Bahl at the club level, and enjoyed working with him.
“The way he coaches is the way I like to play soccer — those two things fit really well together,” said Huettl, a forward. “It’s really important that you find a coach that you like how they coach, otherwise it ruins the game for you.”
On top of their familiarity with Bahl, their high school coach, Lizzy Vetter, is an assistant at MSU. Vetter recently received a promotion, with her title now being assistant coach and director of operations/performance analysis.
“She just really understands us and understands how we play,” said Schott, the Cougars’ goalkeeper. “She’s a really fun coach to play for.”
Familiarity with each other and the coaching staff was a factor, but it wasn’t the biggest selling point.
Since Bahl took over at MSU in 2013, the team is 147-21-14, 104-9-7 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference games.
The Mavericks have four Northern Sun regular-season titles and seven tournament championships. They’ve made the NCAA Tournament each season under Bahl, and reached the “elite eight” in 2019.
“My goal is to win. That’s why I’m going to play college soccer,” Huettl said. “Multiple conference championships, multiple conference tournament championships, making it to the elite eight — that’s all a huge draw that was really important to me that they presented with their soccer program.”
Fisher, Huettl and Schott have watched the ascension of crosstown rival Mankato West over the last five-plus years. The Scarlets have made several state tournaments in that time, and the program seems to produce scholarship-level players each year.
College commitments and decisions are an individual thing, but there’s a lot of Cougar pride when it comes to having three East players in a single class at MSU.
“West has kind of gotten a lot of the big awards, going to state,” Fisher said. “It’s really cool to see that East can perform, too. Us three going to MSU is awesome.”
