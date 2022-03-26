This has been one of the most chaotic offseasons in Major League Baseball history, with two all-out sprints sandwiching 99 days of absolute silence.
Now, with nearly all of the big free agents off the board, we finally have a general idea of the competitive landscape heading into the new season.
Simply put, a lot of teams got better, but some more than others. Here’s a quick rundown of some of the offseason’s big winners and losers.
Winner: Minnesota Twins
Who could have seen this coming?
Not only did the Twins trade for Reds starter Sonny Gray and for Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez and infielder Gio Urshela, but they also shocked the baseball world by landing the top free agent on the market. By signing ex-Astros shortstop Carlos Correa to a three-year, $105.3 million deal, the Twins served notice to the rest of baseball and should be ready to quickly bounce back from last year’s fifth-place flameout.
Loser: Houston Astros
Losing Correa to the Twins is going to be a tough pill for Astros fans to swallow, especially if the reports that owner Jim Crane never reached out after the lockout are true.
Houston is still the favorite in the AL West but after five straight ALCS appearances, the Astros definitely won’t be as good heading into 2022.
Winner: Texas Rangers
The Texas Rangers had one of the worst offenses in baseball last year, so before the lockout the club went out and spent half-billion dollars to address that.
By bringing on second baseman Marcus Semien (45 home runs) and shortstop Corey Seager (.306 average, .915 OPS), the Rangers added some badly needed oomph to their lineup. Factoring in additions like Jon Gray, Kole Calhoun and Mitch Garver, the Rangers should be a much more exciting team going forward.
Loser: Cincinnati Reds
While many clubs have embraced a more competitive ethos, the Cincinnati Reds appear to be headed in the other direction.
After finishing with 83 wins and hanging in the playoff chase much of the season, the Reds traded away Gray and all-star left fielder Jesse Winker while allowing free agent slugger Nick Castellanos to walk. The additions of Tommy Pham and Mike Minor aren’t nothing, but the Reds won’t be challenging for the playoffs when perhaps they could have.
Winner: Toronto Blue Jays
The Blue Jays lost MVP candidate Marcus Semien and AL Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray to free agency and somehow still got much better.
Toronto signed ex-San Francisco Giants ace Kevin Gausman and former Mariner Yusei Kikuchi to bolster the rotation, and then swung a big trade for Oakland third baseman Matt Chapman to shore up what still looks like one of the best lineups in baseball.
Loser: Oakland Athletics
After going all in at last summer’s trade deadline, the Athletics are in full fire sale mode now.
Oakland has already traded away Chapman and first baseman Matt Olson, and it’s only a matter of time before starting pitchers Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas follow.
Meanwhile, the club has let virtually all of its big league free agents walk, most notably outfielders Starling Marte and Mark Canha. Given the team’s untenable stadium situation, A’s fans could be in for some real dark days ahead.
Winner: Los Angeles Dodgers
Lose Max Scherzer and Corey Seager in free agency? No big deal.
The Dodgers re-loaded by signing former Atlanta Braves great Freddie Freeman, ensuring the club’s lineup will remain among the best in baseball. Los Angeles also brought back franchise icon Clayton Kershaw and re-signed super utility star Chris Taylor, keeping the club well positioned to reclaim the NL West title after finishing behind the Giants a year ago.
Loser: San Diego Padres
While the Dodgers made several big moves, the typically aggressive Padres failed to close the gap.
San Diego’s big addition wound up being Nick Martinez, a starter who has spent the last four years pitching in Japan, and before the lockout the club traded away infielder Adam Frazier for prospects.
The club did hire A’s manager Bob Melvin, which could turn out to be a huge move, but the news that superstar shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. will miss time with a broken wrist suffered during the lockout will be a major setback.
Winner: New York Mets
Steve Cohen isn’t messing around.
After a disappointing 2021, baseball’s richest owner embarked on a spending spree so extravagant that small market owners insisted on including an extra luxury tax threshold in the new labor deal just for him.
The Mets signed Scherzer, Marte and Canha, plus infielder Eduardo Escobar, all of whom will combine to push New York’s payroll up close to $270 million for next year. With Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso and others all back, there’s plenty of reason for excitement in Queens.
Loser: New York Yankees
While the Yankees made some moves and should still be a playoff team in 2022, the same level of excitement probably won’t be found in the Bronx.
The Yankees did not make any splashy free agent signings, instead re-signing Anthony Rizzo while tweaking the infield by trading fan favorites Sanchez and Urshela to the Twins for Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Ben Rortvedt.
Donaldson is a former MVP, Kiner-Falefa is a brilliant defender and Rortvedt may wind up being an upgrade from Sanchez, but after watching all the big free agents sign elsewhere — and especially Trevor Story in Boston — Yankees fans undoubtedly hoped for more.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
