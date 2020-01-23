Despite a less-than-ideal finish, it’s safe to say 2019 was an extremely successful year for the Minnesota Twins.
The team hit a Major League Baseball record 307 home runs, and had the second-most wins in franchise history with 101. First-year manager Rocco Baldelli won the American League Manager of the Year Award and seems poised to be the Twins skipper for years to come.
Pretty good for a team coming off a 78-84 record in 2018.
“It was an amazing year for all the guys. Everybody had really good seasons,” utility player player Ehire Adrianza said Thursday at the Kato Ballroom. “We just clicked. The chemistry that we got since Day 1 was amazing.”
With spring training just around the corner, the Twins visited Mankato as part of their annual Winter Caravan.
There was plenty of excitement, as fans packed the ballroom to interact with Adrianza, Twins great Tony Oliva and prospect Brent Rooker. The players were joined by Twins Radio Network’s Kris Atteberry, who hosted the event.
After brief introductions by Atteberry, local fans asked the trio a wide range of questions including everything from which Twin hit the longest home run in 2019, to what it’s like playing in New York.
“I’ve been with the Twins since 1961, and my first Caravan was in 1964,” Oliva said. “You think that something going so long would get people tired. ... I think every year it gets better. We’re very happy to come visit all the people in this Caravan and say thank you.”
Added Rooker: “This is my first time on the Caravan and I’ve had a blast. To get out in the community and meet a bunch of Twins fans and hang out with some people that you might not normally get to interact with has been a lot of fun.”
Coming off a season where they won the American League Central by eight games, it certainly seems like another division championship is within reach.
The Twins have lost very little from last year’s roster and have made a number of additions.
Starting pitchers Michael Pineda and Jake Odorizzi were re-signed, and Homer Bailey and Rich Hill were added to the rotation via free agency.
While the pitching additions are certainly nice, the move that got the loudest cheers from the Kato Ballroom crowd was the addition of third baseman Josh Donaldson.
Donaldson is a former MVP, and his four-year $92 million dollar contract is easily the biggest free agent deal in franchise history.
“Obviously, it’s a perfect fit for us,” Adrianza said. “He’s a guy who’s going to bring some energy, some passion for the game. I’m looking forward to meeting him.”
Adrianza and Oliva each acknowledged how good the team looks on paper, but both know how little that means.
The franchise has lost 16 consecutive playoff games dating back to 2004, and the goal is to change that.
“We’re looking forward to taking the next step,” Adrianza said. “It’s not going to be easy. We’re going to fight from day one to the last game of the season and see what happens.
“If we stay healthy, we’re going to do some special things this year.”
