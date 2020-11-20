MANKATO -- Mankato East seniors Eve Anderson and Kaylee Eykyn signed national letters of intent Friday to compete in college athletics.
Anderson signed with Minnesota Duluth to participate in cross country and track and field. Anderson, who also competes in swimming at East, is a five-time letterwinner in track and holds the school record in the 3,200-meter run at 11:24.29.
Eykyn has signed with St. Michael's College to play Division I hockey. St. Michael's is located at Colchester, Vermont.
Eykyn is the seventh player from the East/Loyola program to play in college. Eykyn has 25 goals and 17 assists in her career.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.