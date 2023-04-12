MANKATO — Minnesota State picked up two local athletes who signed national letters of intent on Wednesday.
Mankato East's Brian Thilges signed with the Mavericks' wrestling program, while Addison Peed will be joining the women's track and field and cross country teams at Minnesota State.
East's Peyton Stevermer signed to play women's basketball at Gustavus Adolphus, and Giles Lancaster signed with the Gustavus men's basketball program.
Sydney Jacobs will play softball at Bethany Lutheran.
Jayne Satre (women's swimming) and Kenzie Keller (women's hockey) both signed with Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Anna Rader (Wisconsin-River Falls) and Trinity Jackson (Bethel) both signed for women's hockey.
Sam Thom (men's soccer) signed with Northwestern of St. Paul, and Zach Possin (men's cross country) signed with Dakota State.
At Mankato West, Breck Carlson signed with Gustavus Adolphus for softball.
McKenna Schreiber signed with Minnesota State Moorhead for women's track and field, Carlee Emery signed with Milwaukee School of Engineering for softball, Landry DuBeau signed with Sioux Falls for women's basketball, and Adriah Gilbertson signed with Marian University for volleyball.
Jackson Froderman signed with Morningside for football, and Kaleb Corcoran will be joining the baseball program at Hamline.
