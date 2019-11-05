MANKATO — A pair of Minnesota State men's hockey players were named WCHA players of the month for October.
Dryden McKay was named the top goaltender of the first three weeks of the season, while Lucas Sowder was honored as the top rookie.
McKay, a sophomore, went 5-0-1 in October, including a shutout, and had a .940 save percentage and 1.36 goals-against average.
Sowder, a freshman, had nine points over the first six games, including two goals, to lead all Division I rookies in points. He also led the WCHA in plus-minus at plus-9.
Northern Michigan's Vincent de Mey was the WCHA's forward of the month, and Bowling Green's Alec Rauhauser was the defenseman of the month.
