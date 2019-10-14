MANKATO — Two Minnesota State men's hockey players received WCHA weekly honors for their play in last weekend's sweep over Arizona State.
Goaltender Dryden McKay was named the league's Goaltender of the Week, and forward Lucas Sowder was named Rookie of the Week.
McKay, a sophomore from Downers Grove, Illinois, stopped 39 of 40 shots in the 4-1 and 5-0 victories. Saturday's win was his fifth career shutout. Sowder, a freshman from Trinity, Florida, had two assists on Friday and a goal on Saturday to lead all WCHA rookies with three points.
The Mavericks moved up to No. 2 in this week's U.S. College Hockey Online poll and will host No. 16 North Dakota on Friday and Saturday at the Mankato Civic Center.
