MANKATO — Minnesota State's Ben Laffen and Hunter Rebrovich have been named to the All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference team.
Laffen was a first-team selection, and Rebrovich was a second-team choice.
Laffen led the Mavericks with a 74.1 stroke average in 14 rounds this season, shooting a season-low 69 in the first round at The Mule tournament hosted by Central Missouri on April 5. Laffen tied for 10th at the Northern Sun Championships at 220 (73-73-74).
Rebrovich averaged 75.1 strokes this season with a low round of 71 at The Mule. He was the Mavericks' top individual at the Northern Sun meet, tying for fourth at 218 (72-73-73).
