Seth Hardesty hadn’t had much luck with free kicks this season.
“I probably had five all year,” the Mankato East senior said, “and I skyed all of them.”
With just under 15 minutes remaining in Monday’s Section 2A boys soccer playoff game at Thomas O. Anderson Field and the game tied, Hardesty set up a free kick outside the top of the box, about 22 yards from the goal.
“Make it dangerous!” teammates yelled to him as he lined up the kick.
It wasn’t just dangerous. It was deadly.
Hardesty tucked the ball into the upper right-hand corner of the goal frame to give the Cougars a 2-1 lead. That score would hold as East advanced past an inspired Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial/Madelia team in the first-round game.
“It was my first one on frame all year,” Hardesty said. “I finally nailed it down.”
Cougars coach Jerrad Aspelund said Hardesty has shouldered a lot of load this season, taking on set-piece duties often handled last season by Colin Knutson, who graduated.
“He’s been off this year,” Aspelund said. “It’s been a new challenge. But what a shot, what a rocket, what a goal to put us over the top. That was great.”
A little more than three minutes earlier, with 17:51 remaining in the game, East freshman Omar Abdi’s floating shot over the outstretched arms of goalkeeper Jack Richards tied the game. The shot didn’t have much on it but seemed to hang in the air until it slipped in just under the crossbar.
That goal breathed life into the Cougars, who had been struggling to create scoring chances prior to that and were dragging after the Crusaders took a 1-0 lead in the first half.
“We love reward,” Hardesty said. “As soon as the game starts going well for us, everybody wants it, and it’s just go, go, go. We got that first goal, and we came fighting back.”
Aspelund agreed.
“That’s been us all year,” he said.
East had some good possession early in the game and fired some early chances high and wide of the goal, hardly testing Richards.
The Crusaders used their speed to create some chances of their own and took a 1-0 lead on a beautiful header by Derick Vivas off a cross from Anderson Flores.
The Cougars were clearly frustrated, and Aspelund reminded his team late in the half that it had produced just one shot on goal.
At halftime, the Crusaders had four shots on goalkeeper Calin Jacobs, while Richards made two fairly easy saves.
East changed to a more aggressive formation to start the second half but still had trouble cracking the defense for good chances. Things looked more dire when leading goal scorer Isak Abader went out with what appeared to be a knee injury with 19:38 remaining.
Just 1:47 later, though, Abdi ran with the ball to the top of the box and fired his high floater to tie the game.
The Crusaders nearly took the lead right back off the ensuing kickoff, but Vivas’ open chance bent too far and went off the far post.
With 14:47 remaining, Hardesty put East up for good.
“We came fighting back,” he said.
Jacobs made four saves for the win. Richards finished with six saves.
East (4-12-1) advances to take on fifth-seeded St. Peter at 4 p.m. Thursday at St. Peter. The 9-3-4 Saints defeated the Cougars 1-0 on Sept. 7.
“We were right there,” Aspelund said. “It was a close game, just like every one of our games.”
The winner of that game will play fourth-seeded Waseca on Saturday. Waseca is one of four teams with a double-bye. The others are top-seeded Bloomington Kennedy, second-seeded Mankato West and third-seeded Faribault. West will host its first game at 4 p.m. Saturday.
The Crusaders end their season at 2-13-1.
