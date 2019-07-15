Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 87F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening. Thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.