In his third and final season with the Mankato MoonDogs, Tyler Lesley is attracting some attention.
On a team that struggled through the first half of the Northwoods League season to a 15-21 record, Lesley has been one of the club’s bright spots. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound right-handed pitcher went 3-2 with a 2.80 earned-run average and threw well enough to get selected to the NWL’s Great Plains Division all-star team.
“I was a little surprised when they told me,” said the Angelo State product out of San Antonio, Texas. “I didn’t think my ERA was down where it should be, but I guess they saw something.”
What they saw, according to MoonDogs manager Matt Wollenzin, was a pitcher who can pound the strike zone. A guy who challenges every hitter who comes up to the plate.
“He can throw all four of his pitches for strikes,” Wollenzin said. “He’s not afraid of contact.”
Wollenzin has a nice pipeline going with Angelo State as Lesley is one of five Rams on this year’s MoonDogs squad. The others are pitchers Trent Baker and Fabian Muniz, infielder Nick Novak and outfielder Josh Elvir.
“It’s a winning program,” Lesley said of Angelo State. “We have a few guys drafted or sign with major league teams every season. We have some of the best facilities in Division II.”
Lesley first came to the MoonDogs at the end of the 2016 season to help the team get into the playoffs. He has just finished pitching with the Show Me summer league in Missouri and appeared in two games with Mankato, compiling a 3.95 ERA.
He returned in 2017 and compiled a 4-1 record. His 67 innings pitched were the second on the team, and he finished with a 3.35 ERA.
Lesley was all signed up to play for the MoonDogs again last season but he developed shoulder discomfort during the college season and was shut down for the summer.
This summer, he’s in a virtual tie for innings pitched with Brett Newberg at 42 2/3. Lesley has struck out 30 batters and walked 14.
“He’s a veteran who has the right mental approach out there on the mound,” Wollenzin said. “He likes to go after hitters.”
Lesley and MoonDogs pitching coach Keirce Kimbell have been tinkering with his mechanics this summer to make him more effective.
“He’s trying to get me to throw my slider a little harder,” Lesley said of Kimbell. “It think it’s working. I can notice a difference.”
The right-hander is hoping go to a few major-league tryouts once the season is over. If that doesn’t pan out, he knows has a job on the coaching staff of the Elite Academy Baseball program in West Texas.
Lesley graduated from Angelo State with a criminal justice degree. If pro baseball doesn’t work out, he’d love to be a game warden.
“That would be my first choice,” he said. “I know it’s hard to get into, but I think it would be a lot of fun.”
Lesley will be joined at tonight’s NWL All-Star Game by MoonDogs and Angelo State teammate Josh Elvir, who was added to the Great Plains Divison roster over the weekend.
The game is being played at Riverfront Stadium in Waterloo, Iowa, the home of the Waterloo Bucks. Game time is 7:05 p.m.
