Oli Udoh has been asked to adjust plenty this offseason.
So when the Minnesota Vikings’ offensive lineman stepped to the podium after morning practice Tuesday, he crouched down to talk into the microphone.
Turns out, the microphone wasn’t attached and someone pointed out that he could move it up to better fit his 6-foot-6, 325-pound frame. He just smiled.
“I just work hard and do what I’m told,” he said.
Udoh has been trying to find a spot on the starting offensive line. He’s moved from tackle to right guard, where Ezra Cleveland played last season. Cleveland has been moved to left guard as the Vikings try to find the right combination up front.
“They just saw the physical gifts that God gave me,” he said. “I’m 6-6, long arms, kinda quick. If you can put that in a compact area, you have a pretty good guard. I guess that’s what they saw in me.”
Having been with the Vikings for three seasons, he’s learned most of the offensive line positions. At tackle, there’s more space to operate, but moving inside, playing against bigger and stronger players, the space is a little tight.
“Everything is a lot tighter,” he said. “there’s a lot of physicality in there.”
Cleveland, right tackle Brian O’Neill and center Garrett Bradbury have been constants so far in the offensive line. Dakota Dozier, Rashod Hill and Udoh have been filling in, with rookies Christian Darrrisaw and Wyatt Davis both out with injuries.
Pads on
The Vikings had their first training camp practice with pads Tuesday, something the players were excited about.
“You play football in pads,” Bradbury said. “We’re taking the next step toward getting game ready. I think O-line and D-line will tell you, whether we have pads on or pads off, we’re going full steam.”
Bradbury said he’s been working against Dalvin Tomlinson, and when Michael Pierce returns from a calf injury, the interior work will become more intense.
“The better you go against, the better you’re going to be,” Bradbury said. “I hope they say the same about us. That’s what training camp is for.”
Highlights
Receiver Adam Thielen and cornerback Patrick Peterson had a couple of nice battles. Thielen made a deep sideline catch against Peterson, but a couple plays later, the veteran cornerback made a nice breakup on a similar play. Receiver Justin Jefferson also had a catch against Peterson, using a sharp break on a deep out to shake the defender.
Tight end Irv Smith Jr. has been making big catches all through camp, and he had a couple more Tuesday. He had a nice diving catch along the sideline in a short-yardage drill. He also fought off the defense to make a tough catch across the middle.
Chad Beebe had a nice catch in the back of the end zone in a goal-line drill.
Alexander Mattison made two strong runs at the goal line, bulling through the defense, which was able to hit the running back but not take him to the ground.
