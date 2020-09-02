The Associated PressThe Free Press
ST. PAUL — The Upper Midwest Athletic Conference has announced spring schedules for football, men’s and women’ soccer and volleyball after the fall conference season was postponed in those sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The UMAC also tentatively rescheduled the men’s and women’s golf championship for April 29-May 1.
Bethany Lutheran, a member of the UMAC, competes in men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball.
The men’s and women’s soccer teams will compete in an eight-game, round-robin schedule over five weeks with all nine teams qualifying for the postseason tournament. Each team will play four home and four road games during the regular season. The season would begin Saturday, April 3, and end Saturday, May 1.
The postseason tournament will be held the week of May 3. The top teams from the regular season will compete in a four-team tournament with high seed hosting the semifinal rounds and championship game to determine the wchampion.
The remaining five teams will play in a consolation tournament. The No. 8 and No. 9 seeds will play in a quarterfinal game on Monday, May 3. The semifinals for both brackets will take place Wednesday, May 5. The championship games, along with a third-place game and seventh-place game, will be contested Saturday, May 8.
The UMAC volleyball season will also consist of an eight-game, round-robin format over five weeks with each team playing in four home and four road contests. Contests are scheduled to begin Saturday, March 6, and will conclude Saturday, April 3.
UMAC volleyball coaches are exploring options for a postseason tournament.
Plans for additional competition in the spring segment for golf — beyond the UMAC Championship — and for cross country will continue to be explored.
