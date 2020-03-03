MANKATO — Bethany Lutheran women's basketball player Hanna Geistfeld was named Upper Midwest Athletic Conference player of the year, and Lyle Jones was named the conference's coach of the year on Tuesday.
Geistfeld a junior guard from Truman, led Bethany to the school's first UMAC regular-season championship and second straight playoff title, averaging a double-double in 16 conference games. She led the UMAC in scoring (21.1 points per game), rebounding (10.2 per game) and field goal percentage (64.0%).
Overall, Geistfeld has totaled 560 points this season and surpassed the 1,000 career-point mark on Jan. 11.
Jones, who is in his 17th season at Bethany, earned coach of the year honors for the second year in a row as the Vikings set a program record for wins with a 23-3 record heading into the NCAA tournament.
Geistfeld and teammate Abby Olson, a junior guard from Montevideo, were named First Team All-UMAC, as was Emily Carpenter, a St. Peter native who plays for Wisconsin-Superior.
Bethany's Kenlie Pytleski, a junior forward from East Chai,n was an All-UMAC Honorable Mention.
The Bethany men's team had two First-Team All-UMAC selections: Trenton Krueger, a senior forward from Eagan, and Cire Mayfield, a sophomore guard from St. Louis Park.
Junior guard Jared Milinkovich of New Prague was a Second-Team pick as well as an All-Defensive Team member for the second year in a row. Brian Smith, a junior guard from Brooklyn Park, was an Honorable Mention All-UMAC selection.
Both Vikings teams play in the NCAA tournament on Friday.
The men play Washington University at 6 p.m. at Lincoln, Nebraska. The women play Bethel at 7:30 p.m. at St. Paul.
