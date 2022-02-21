Due to the anticipated weather impact on travel, the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference and MIAC have adjusted the schedules for this week's men's and women's basketball tournaments.
All rounds of the UMAC tournament will take place one day later, meaning quarterfinal games will be held Wednesday, semifinal games on Friday and the championship game on Sunday. Every game will be played at the highest seed.
The Bethany Lutheran women's team, which is seeded No. 1, will host Northland at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Bethany men, the No. 4 seed, will host No. 5 Wisconsin-Superior at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The MIAC has also moved all of its tournament games back one day, with the same sites and times. Tuesday's quarterfinal games for men and women have been rescheduled for Wednesday, with semifinals on Friday and championship game Sunday, all at the highest seed.
The Gustavus Adolphus women are seeded No. 2 and will host Concordia at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, and the No. 4-seeded Gustavus men's team will host No. 5 St. Olaf at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.