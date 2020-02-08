MANKATO — The future for the Mankato West girls hockey team is looking bright.
The present doesn't look too bad, either.
The Scarlets reached the finals of the Section 3A tournament Saturday with a 5-0 shutout of Fairmont at All Seasons Arena. Four of the five goals were scored by underclassmen.
"We've been improving every game lately," West coach Shaun Reddy said. "This is the right time of year to be playing your best hockey."
West opened the scoring at the 7:42 mark of the first period. Sophomore Molly Grundhoffer skated free down the slot, took a perfect pass from senior Sunshine Langworthy at the left sideboard and one-timed the puck into the net.
Less than four minutes later, Scarlets' sophomore Emily Bloemke popped in a shot from right in front to make it 2-0. With 1:30 left in the period, West freshman defender Trinity Jackson lifted a slow shot from the left point which bounced twice and skidded past goalie Hadley Artz.
"It was just a strong team effort today," said West goalie Sarah Olsen, who made 25 saves to record the shutout. "Our defensemen cleared the lanes for me, and the offense did a nice job keeping the pressure on on the other end."
The Scarlets continued their offensive surge in the second. Langworthy chased down a loose puck, gathered it in just inside the Fairmont blue line, used her body to shield a defender and slipped it between the goalies' legs at the 1:08 mark.
Six minutes later, Bloemke scored her second goal of the game, picking up a rebound after four consecutive shots and finding the back of the net.
"We were a little nervous before the game; you always get nervous before a section game," Bloemke said. "Once we saw that we were able to get the puck down low and created some opportunities, that went away.
"We knew we couldn't take them lightly. We knew if they were good enough to upset (No. 2 seed) Marshall in the quarterfinals, then we had to be at the top of our game."
The Scarlets put 44 shots on the Fairmont net. Bloemke led the way with two goals. Langworthy, Brooke Pockrandt, Jackson, Caitlin Hvinden, Allyson Grabianowski, Eliana Palesotti and Hope Rademaker each had assists.
The win improves West's record to 13-13.
The Scarlets will play for the section title at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on Don Roberts Ice Rink at Gustavus Adolphus College. They will play the winner of Saturday's game between Mankato East/Loyola and top-seeded Luverne.
