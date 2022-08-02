NEW ULM — For Greg Holzhueter, Jim Unke was his basketball coach and mentor at Martin Luther College.
When students return to the New Ulm campus later this month, Holzhueter said there will be a big hole in the university's fabric following Unke's death Saturday.
"It doesn't seem real," Holzhueter said. "It's hard to imagine he won't be around and you won't see him in his office. He's synonymous with MLC and MLC athletics. It's a shock."
Unke, 64, passed away Saturday. He had been hospitalized since suffering a stroke on July 15.
Unke served as Martin Luther's athletic director for 25 years. He led the athletic department of 16 sports and helped to expand the university's athletic facilities.
He played a crucial role in fund-raising for the Betty Kohn Fieldhouse, as well as the soccer facility and baseball field.
Unke was also the Knights' men's basketball coach from 1997-2016, posting a record of 164-301, including 96-138 in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference. The Knights won UMAC regular-season championships in 2003 and 2009 and the conference tournament championship in 2000, making the program's first trip to the NAIA National Tournament.
He was named UMAC Coach of the Year four times.
Holzhueter played four seasons for Unke before graduating in 2011, then replaced him as coach in 2016.
"As a coach, he had a high standard for how things were going to be done," Holzhueter said. "If you showed up at a practice or a game, you had to compete and give 100% effort. His teams reflected his leadership."
Holzhueter said that Unke was very supportive to all the coaches, always asking what he could do to make their jobs easier.
"You always felt like he had your back," Holzhueter said.
Unke was also an instrumental leader in the UMAC, volunteering as the commissioner prior to the conference becoming an NCAA Division III member in 2008. The UMAC honored Unke with a 10-Year Service Award in 2019.
Corey Borchardt, who succeeded Unke as the UMAC commissioner 15 years ago, said when people thought about his conference, Unke was the first person to come to mind.
"Historically, he was so instrumental in developing this conference," Borchardt said. "He was such a mentor and friend to every colleague, athlete, coach, administrator. He was always willing to help. It's a big loss for the UMAC community."
Prior to coming to Martin Luther in 1997, Unke taught and coached at East Fork Lutheran High School in White River, Arizona; St. Paul's Lutheran School in New Ulm and Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills, Wisconsin.
Borchardt said that it will feel odd meeting with other UMAC officials in two weeks, and at some point in the future, the conference will announce a special award to honor Unke's legacy.
"I was fortunate to meet Jim early in my career," Borchardt said. "He always wanted to get to know people. He built relationships and conducted himself in such a way that everyone respected and admired him."
Holzhueter said he'll be praying for Unke's wife Lori, as well as his three adult children Dan, Angie and Jake.
"Jim was great as an AD and coach, but he was a family man," Holzhueter said. "Everyone knew how much he loved those grandchildren."
