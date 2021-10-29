The Minnesota State men’s hockey team had seen the movie before.
The last time Northern Michigan traveled to Mankato, the Mavericks got off to a rough start and eventually fell to the Wildcats 5-1 in the WCHA semifinals.
MSU had plenty of chances early Friday, but the bounces weren’t going their way, and the Wildcats got on the board first.
“I thought we wore the crest of the Northern Michigan jersey on the goaltender out early,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said with a laugh. “Sometimes when you come off a bye week, you’re gripping it a little bit, and I thought we were a little tense, a little tight offensively.”
The Mavericks rounded into form with the help of the power play, opening Central Collegiate Hockey Association play with a 4-2 win over Northern Michigan in front of 3,952 fans at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
After a scoreless first period, Northern got on the board at 2:47 of the second period, a short-handed goal that took some life out of the building.
That life returned quickly.
At 13:22, Jake Livingstone scored a power-play goal to get MSU on board, firing a wrist shot past Wildcats’ goaltender Rico DiMatteo.
The MSU power play was 0 for 3 up until that goal, and it seemed to change the momentum in the game.
“When you get those opportunities, they don’t have to always go in the back of the net, but you do try and generate (some momentum),” Hastings said. “For us to find a way to get the first one ... then I thought there was some energy in the building.”
Added MSU’s Josh Groll: “We stuck to it. We knew we had it, and we knew we were peppering them all night. They were stuck in their D-zone, so we didn’t have any kind of panic.”
Julian Napravnik scored MSU’s second power-play goal to make it 3-1 at 8:36 of the third period, and Groll netted his first goal in an MSU sweater less than a minute later at 9:31.
For Groll, a Michigan transfer who’s done great work on the penalty kill, it was good to see one go in the net.
“It was really special — scoring a goal and just looking up and seeing all the fans on their feet, just the house bumping,” Groll said. “It’s a special feeling. We didn’t get that last year with COVID.”
Northern scored its second goal at 12:49 to make things interesting, but Ryan Sandelin iced the game for MSU with an empty-netter at 19:11.
Brendan Furry and Cade Borchardt each finished with two assists for the Mavericks.
Shots on goal favored MSU 47-18. Dryden McKay made 16 saves to get the victory.
The Mavericks (5-2, 1-0 in CCHA) finish their series with the Wildcats at 6:07 p.m. Saturday at the Event Center.
