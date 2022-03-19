It was over.

Josh Groll had scored the game-winner in overtime, the Mason Cup had been presented and most of the fans had left the building.

Then, somehow … it wasn’t.

+9 PHOTOS: MSU men's hockey wins Mason Cup twice The Minnesota State men's hockey team beat Bemidji State 2-1 to win the CCHA championship. The Mavericks thought they had the game won earlier…

In a bizarre turn of events, it was Jack McNeely who eventually scored the game-winning goal in the Mavericks’ 2-1 win over the Beavers, as Groll’s goal was eventually disallowed and play was resumed after a delay that lasted about an hour.

“Whether it’s our players, Tom’s (Serratore) player’s, we just want to get it right at the end. That’s what really matters,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said. “We do know that what happened at the end, the second time — we know that that was right.”

It didn’t take long once the game resumed. McNeely got a pass from Nathan Smith in the slot and fired home a wrist shot at 5:11 of overtime. Groll’s disallowed goal was at 3:02.

CCHA commissioner Don Lucia, who took questions after the game, explained that additional replay became available after the game that clearly showed Groll’s goal should be disallowed.

As Groll shot, Bemidji goaltender Mattias Sholl slid to his right in an attempt to make the save, with his skate clearly clipping the goal post and raising it off the ice.

Groll’s shot appeared to go in under the net rather than across the goal line.

Lucia said that the decision to disallow Groll’s goal was made by the two on-ice officials. The delay was extra long, as the players needed time to get loose off the ice, followed by a five-minute on-ice warmup.

“There’s so much at stake. I don’t want to end somebody’s career on a goal that wasn’t a goal. I think most players and coaches would feel the same way,” Lucia said. “It was one of those decisions that some people are going to like it, and some people aren’t. It’s a decision that I can live with, because I think, ultimately, the correct call was the most important (thing).”

The wait was difficult for everyone, but Hastings said it became clear relatively early in the delay that resuming play was a possibility.

Despite that, MSU goaltender Dyrden McKay indicated that he was already in postgame mode when he learned it wasn’t over.

McNeely said the five-minute warmup was spent doing drills that McKay thought would best prepare him.

“I don’t think anybody’s legs or body was feeling great, so we knew it was going to be more of a mental game at that point,” McKay said. “Who could get back in that game mode?”

After a scoreless first period, the Beavers got on the board at 9:17 of the second when Alex Adams tipped a shot past McKay. Earlier in the shift, McKay robbed Adams, sliding across the crease to make a glove save after Adams received a pass on a 2-on-1.

MSU had matched the Beavers prior to surrendering the goal, but the second half of regulation belonged to the Mavericks.

Brendan Furry scored a power-play goal to tie the game at 17:16 of the second, wiring a wrist shot over the shoulder of Sholl.

MSU outshot the Beavers 14-5 in third but was unable to score.

Shots on goal favored the Mavericks 32-22. McKay made 21 saves to get his 35th victory of the season, moving him into sole possession of the men’s Division I single-season record in that category.

The Mavericks (35-5) will await the NCAA tournament pairings. The selection show is at 5:30 p.m. Sunday on ESPNU.

Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.