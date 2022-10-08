It’s only the second game of a five-month season, and the first game on home ice.
But for the sellout crowd of 4,911 at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, plus every player on the ice, hustling to each puck, sprawling on the ice to block shots, it was a playoff-style game between two of the top five teams in Division I.
“Going 0-2, with (Minnesota Duluth) coming to town ... “ Minnesota State men’s hockey coach Mike Hastings said. “We take pride in defending our home ice, and we found a way to win a hockey game. That team we just played is going to win a lot of hockey games. This is a quality win against a quality opponent.”
Ryan Sandelin scored with six minutes to play, and Minnesota State defeated Minnesota 3-2 in a nonconference game Saturday. With the Gophers’ 4-1 win at Mariucci Arena on Friday, No. 2-ranked Minnesota and No. 5 Minnesota State split the series.
“This game was huge, especially for the Pairwise rankings down the road,” Sandelin said. “It was a great team win. Everybody contributed.”
The Mavericks, who eliminated the Gophers in the NCAA tournament the last two seasons, had two power plays in the first period that generated a couple of chances, but the Gophers again scored first, with Jimmy Snuggerud going high on the near side from the left circle. It was Snuggerud’s fourth goal of the series.
Minnesota State defenseman Mason Wheeler zipped a wrist shot that clipped the crossbar in the final seconds, but the Gophers took the lead into the intermission.
The Mavericks had to kill a 5-on-3 in the opening minutes of the second period, when David Silye was given a major penalty and game misconduct for checking from behind. But the successful kill seemed to motivate the Mavericks, who dominated the quality shots in the middle period.
“The unique thing about a five-minute major is that if you score, you usually win the game,” Hastings said. “But if you kill it off, it’s a really big momentum swing.”
Finally, the Mavericks scored when freshman defenseman Campbell Cichosz notched his first career goal by sliding a wrist shot from the blue line that slid through traffic and seemed to handcuff goaltender Justen Close at 14:38. Ondrej Pavel had the assist on the tying goal.
The Mavericks missed a power-play opportunity to start the final period, but at 4:17, Pavel’s shot from the right point bounced off the goaltender to Josh Groll, who slid the puck into an open net for the Mavericks’ first lead of the weekend. Jake Livingstone also had an assist.
The lead lasted less than a minute as the Gophers scored when Mason Nevers cut to the net and tucked the puck in the corner.
Christian Fitzgerald, who was denied on a close-range shot just seconds earlier, and Sam Morton did a good job of forechecking on the game-winner, and Morton slid the puck to Sandelin, who ripped a wrist shot from above the circles to the bottom right corner at 14:02. It was the 30th goal of his career.
“One of our points of emphasis is that when something good or bad happens, you move on to the next shift,” Sandelin said. “When we gave up that goal after we took the lead, we could have felt bad for ourselves. But we battled back and showed some resiliency.”
Keenan Rancier, who played in both games, stopped several quality chances, finishing with 25 saves. Hastings said he had a “gut” feeling to stick with Rancier to see how he handled back-to-backs. He said that goaltenders Andrew Miller and Alex Tracy will get their chance soon.
The Mavericks (1-1) have a nonconference home series with Minnesota Duluth on Friday and Saturday.
