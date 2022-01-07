A Minnesota State defenseman hadn’t completed a hat trick since Jason Krug in 1996.
Wyatt Aamodt changed that Friday night.
MSU’s captain scored three times, recording the Mavericks’ fourth hat trick of the season, as the Mavericks downed Ferris State 7-1 in a CCHA men’s hockey game in front of 4,016 fans at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
“I don’t know if I ever have (got a hat trick) ... we were joking on the bench about that,” Aamodt said. “It was kind of a cool moment for me. I don’t really care too much about the goals, just to see my teammates’ reactions — how excited they were for me. ...
“Just to see their emotions ... that’s kind of emotional for me.”
Aamodt completed the hat trick at 17:55 of the third period. He stickhandled to the front of the net before finishing with his backhand, sending the hats flying onto the ice.
Aamodt entered the game with just one goal on the season and five in his four-year MSU career.
Brendan Furry, Cade Borchardt and Reggie Lutz also have hat tricks for MSU this season.
“(Nathan Smith) wasn’t too happy that I got a hat trick before him,” Aamodt said with a laugh. “I don’t think any of us would have thought that would ever happen. That’ll be a joke for a little bit here.”
Added MSU coach Mike Hastings: “Wyatt’s been spending three-plus years keeping it out of our net. Eating bullets, blocking shots, in a variety of ways. Happy for him to be able to be on the other side and have the game pay him back a little bit.”
In a series at Ferris State in November, the Mavericks failed to get the first goal both nights, and a slow start cost them Game 1.
There were no such issues in the opening minutes of Game 1 of the rematch. MSU scored three goals in the first 9:30 of the game.
Aamodt started the scoring, ripping home a wrist shot at 3:33 of the first after receiving a nifty backhand feed from Napravnik. Smith also assisted on the goal.
Just over a minute later at 4:51, Ondrej Pavel tipped home a wrist shot from Akito Hirose, and Josh Groll completed the early blitz at 9:30 of the first. The Mavericks took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission.
The Bulldogs got things under control in the second, but MSU made it 4-0 when great passes from Smith and Borchardt set up an easy tap-in power-play goal for Napravnik at 12:04.
In the third, Smith scored, while Aamodt added two goals to put the game away.
Smith, who missed last weekend’s series against Minnesota-Duluth with a lower-body injury, showed no signs of rust in his return to the lineup. Hastings said Smith was a “game-time decision” leading up to Friday’s game.
“You can look at the offense with a goal and two assists, but I thought he was real honest in his game,” Hastings said. “He was good on the defensive side, as well as the offensive side.”
It’s been a big week for both Hastings and Smith off the ice.
Hastings was named an assistant coach for the 2022 U.S. Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team on Thursday.
After Friday’s game, Hastings confirmed that Smith has received an invitation to play for Team USA, as was first reported by Daily Faceoff on Thursday.
“(Team USA general manager) John Vanbiesbrouck gave him a call and gave him his invite,” Hastings said.
For Hastings, he’ll now have to compartmentalize dealing with two jobs as he prepares for the Beijing Games next month.
“I’m going to focus on our team as we go through this, and find time throughout the day when I need to care for the duties that coach (David) Quinn and USA Hockey would like me to be a part of,” Hastings said. “I’ll make sure and do those at the appropriate time and take care of my business here as they would expect me to do.”
Shots on goal favored the Mavericks 29-17. Dryden McKay made 16 saves.
The Mavericks (19-4, 13-2 in CCHA) finish their series with the Bulldogs at 6:07 p.m. Saturday at the Event Center.
