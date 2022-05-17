MANKATO — With several western Division I men's hockey teams looking for a conference home, the Central Collegiate Hockey Association seemed like a logical fit.
Expansion came to fruition Tuesday, as the league announced it has granted membership to Augustana. The CCHA's Board of Directors unanimously voted to make the Vikings the league's ninth team.
"It just seemed like the right institution at the right time," CCHA commissioner Don Lucia said in a press conference Tuesday. "We weren't looking to expand, but the right team came along."
Augustana, which is located in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, appears poised to make a significant commitment to hockey.
The university broke ground on 3,000-plus seat Midco Arena last October, which will be the home of the Vikings when they begin play in the 2023-24 season.
"We want to add teams that want to compete at the highest level. There was no hesitation from our standpoint at the commitment level Augustana is making," Lucia said. "They don't just want to play at the Division I level, they want to have success at the Division I level."
Like Minnesota State, Augustana competes at the NCAA Division II level in its other sports and is a member of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. In 2018, Augustana announced that it would seek to elevate its programs to Division I by 2030, but two years ago, the Summit League snubbed Augustana's application to join that Division I league.
The Vikings will play a 16-game transitional conference schedule in 2023-24 and 2024-25, with one series against each league opponent each season. They'll play a full league schedule for the first time in 2025-26.
Garrett Raboin, who's worked as an assistant at St. Cloud State and Minnesota, was named the Vikings' head coach last month.
With the league now at nine teams, there's been speculation that it may look to further expand, or could possibly be losing a team.
Lucia pointed out that both Hockey East and the Big Ten currently have an odd number of teams, and seemed to indicate that no other membership changes were on the immediate horizon.
"You never know what's going to happen down the line," Lucia said. "My mindset is that the group of teams we have now is going to be the same as the group of teams we have 10 years from now.
"Nine is an easily doable number."
