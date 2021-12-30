The Minnesota State men’s hockey team needed players to step up with leading scorer Nathan Smith out of the lineup Thursday night.
Smith has been day-to-day with a lower-body injury, and his absence had a trickle-down effect, shaking up each of MSU’s top-three forward groupings.
“We have so many good players. There’s good players who aren’t playing,” said MSU’s Cade Borchardt, who normally plays on a line with Smith. “Everyone’s got to be ready, and I think that’s what we take pride in as a team.”
The Mavericks got a 2-1 overtime victory over Minnesota-Duluth, with Borchardt scoring the game-winner in front of 5,117 fans at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
On the game-winner, Brendan Furry fired a long saucer pass to spring Borchardt, who was able to knock the puck out of the air directly to his stick without losing speed. Borchardt beat Bulldogs’ goalie Ryan Fanti high, sending the massive crowd into a frenzy.
“Not every pass is going to be pretty,” Borchardt said. “After practice a couple times this year with our assistant coach Paul Kirtland, he works on throwing the puck and giving us bad pucks, bounces so we have to work on getting it down, batting it down or catching it when it’s flopping.”
Prior to Borchardt’s goal, MSU goalie Dryden McKay made a great save before the puck ended up on Furry’s stick. McKay, who made 26 saves in the victory, got an assist on the OT winner.
“He’s the one that transitions us to be able to get out of our zone and up and have an opportunity to win a game in overtime,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said. “He was outstanding when we needed him to be.”
MSU had great scoring chances in regulation, but struggled to convert, with Fanti making several difficult saves.
The teams played a scoreless first period, but Julian Napravnik rang one off the post on an MSU power play.
Reggie Lutz fired one high and wide on a great look in the second period, and Sam Morton was denied by Fanti after finding himself all alone in front of the net in the final minutes of regulation.
“I do think we were decent at creating opportunities. I don’t know if we were real sharp early,” Hastings said. “For both teams coming back from break, I’m sure if you talked to (UMD coach Scott Sandelin) right now, he’d probably say we want to play a little more crisp, clean game. That’s what happens when you’re off for a couple weeks. You don’t have that.”
The Mavericks got on the board first at 5:06 of the second period, with Connor Gregga scoring on a rebound after Ondrej Pavel had a wraparound attempt stopped.
The Bulldogs’ Jesse Jacques tied the game at 7:18 of the third. Neither team was able to score in the final minutes of regulation, with both goaltenders making great saves down the stretch.
Shots on goal favored MSU 30-27. Josh Groll added an assist for MSU in the win.
The Mavericks (17-4, 12-2 in CCHA) finish their series with the Bulldogs at 6:07 p.m. Saturday in Duluth.
