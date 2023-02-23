ST. PAUL — The Mankato East girls hockey team put together a great third period in the Class A quarterfinals Wednesday, nearly swinging a major upset.
The Cougars picked up right where they left off Thursday morning.
East scored three goals in the first period en route to 5-3 win over Luverne in a Class A consolation game at the TRIA Rink.
"I was surprised we were up 3-0. Luverne is a strong team," Prange said. "We capitalized on the chances we needed to. I think that was the difference."
Kenzie Keller started the scoring with a power-play goal at 4:56, and Jess Eykyn added a power-play tally at 7:30.
Brielle Newton gave the Cougars a 3-0 lead at 11:16, a score that would hold into the first intermission.
East took a 3-1 lead into third, and Keller scored the eventual game-winner to make it 4-1 at 4:43.
The Cardinals scored at 7:02 and 15:46 to make it a game, but Newton scored a power-play goal with 22 seconds remaining to secure the win. She finished with two goals and two assists.
Shots on goal favored Luverne 41-14. Annaliese Rader made 38 saves to get her 21st win of the season.
"She was really on with her rebounds. She wasn't giving much," Prange said. "The goals they did score ... they weren't second, third, fourth opportunities."
East (21-7) will play the winner of Albert Lea and Fergus Falls for the consolation championship at 8 a.m. Saturday at the TRIA Rink.
The Cougars won their first consolation game in the Class A tournament last season but lost in the final. It was the program's first win at state.
"This group still has as shot at continuing that legacy or the firsts, I guess you might say," Prange said. "Three teams get to win in their last game, and I'm hoping that we're one of them."
