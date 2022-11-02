MINNEAPOLIS — The Mankato East girls soccer team has scored goals in bunches all season.
Entering play Wednesday, the Cougars had 103 goals in their 20 games, an average of 5.15 per game.
East couldn't quite break through Wednesday afternoon, falling to Holy Angels 1-0 in the Class AA semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium.
"They obviously scouted us well and knew what they were up against," Cougars' coach Lizzy Vetter said.
East has leaned on forwards Ella Huettl and Kenzie Keller to drive the offense all season and they've delivered. Keller entered the game with a team-leading 30 goals and 10 assists.
Huettl nearly connected with Keller on a few through balls in the first half, but it was clear the Stars were focused on the duo.
"They put Ella Huettl under pressure. You could hear them every time she received the ball, they said, 'don't let her turn, don't let her turn' because they knew she would be looking for that shot or that distribution to Kenzie," Vetter said. "That was a huge part of their defensive plan, and they executed that well."
The Stars' Kate Van Sloun scored the game's lone goal in the 22nd minute. Van Sloun took a strike from about 20 yards out that was wired for a low corner.
East ramped up the pressure in the second half and spent a lot more time on the ball, however, the Stars prevented any promising looks from getting too close to their goal.
The Cougars earned two corner kicks in the final 10 minutes while trying to make their final push, but nothing came of either.
"They found another gear in the second half," Stars' coach David Marshak said of the Cougars. "I was feeling like we could just push, push, push and try and get that second and third goal. They really made it difficult for us."
Shots on goal favored the Stars 9-6. East goalkeeper Izzy Schott made five saves.
East (20-1) will play Benilde-St. Margaret's in the third place game at 11 a.m. tomorrow in St. Paul.
For East, new ground was broken this season with the program getting to its first state tournament and also winning its first game at state last week.
A championship was the goal, but the Cougars have now set a new standard for the program.
"When we started on this team, we were more of a .500, maybe .600 team," senior Julia Fischer said. "We kind of built it to this place over the last three or so years, and so I really hope that the younger girls can keep this going and build off of this."
