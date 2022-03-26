ST. PAUL — Puolrah Gong grabbed the final rebound and raced up the court as the horn sounded.
Gong, and the rest of the Mankato East seniors, won their final game.
“It’s amazing,” Gong said, starting to get emotional. “We can tell people that we ended our senior season with a win. Not a lot of people can say that. And it’s good for the underclassmen. Maybe they can push to do even better some day.”
East lost a double-digit lead in the second half but regained its composure and defeated Princeton 77-74 in the third-place game of the Class AAA boys basketball tournament Saturday at Concordia-St. Paul. It equals the best finish in program history, joining the 2005 team that also finished third.
“It was tough after we lost so bad, but we had a goal of tying the 2005 team,” senior B.J. Omot said. “I’m just very proud of this team.”
Princeton started quickly, leading 16-7 after five minutes. Freshman guard Brogan Madson came off the bench with six points, two assists and an offensive rebound in a 16-0 run that put the Cougars on top.
The Cougars’ defense was spot on during the final six minutes of the half, contesting every shot and rebounding the misses. Omot had a two-handed dunk off a feed from Gong, then Omot had four points in an eight-point run that helped the Cougars lead 36-28 at halftime.
“This is a tough game if you lost (in the semifinals) in a game you thought you could win,” East coach Joe Madson said. “But we got beat so badly (77-39 by Totino Grace) that we just wanted a chance to bounce back.”
Omot had 14 points in the first half for East, which shot 40.6% from the field and had 22 of the 36 points from the lane. East was plus-2 in rebounding and also had seven blocked shots.
East (23-9) turned a couple of steals into three layups, two by Jalen Hayes, to start the second half. But then the Cougars got sloppy with the ball, allowing Princeton to run. A 10-2 run brought Princeton within 53-47 with 11 minutes remaining.
More turnovers led to more layups for Princeton, which tied the score at 61 with 5:46 to go.
“You know each team is going to make its runs,” Omot said. “Coach called a timeout and told us to stay calm. We just did what we needed to do.”
East went up 70-67 on a pair of free throws by Hayes, then he added one more to make it a three-point game with a minute to play. Princeton’s final 3-point attempt came off the rim directly to Gong.
“A lot of mixed emotions,” Gong said, a tear dripping from his right eye. “For the seniors, it’s the last time we put on the East jersey. At the beginning of the season, we weren’t locked in and we had a lot of work to do, but we started to build and we trusted each other and stayed together. It’s sad to see it end.”
Omot, who was named to the all-tournament team, led the Cougars with 28 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots. Hayes scored 15 points, making 7 of 8 free throws, and had nine rebounds. Gong had 13 points and four blocks.
East shot 62.5% in the second half and made 10 of 13 free throws.
“B.J. is a once-in-a-lifetime kind of player, and Puolrah would normally be the best player on a team,” Madson said. “I’m so happy these guys got a chance to go out with a win. It’s something they’ll cherish.”
