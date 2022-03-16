Mankato East point guard Peyton Stevermer would much rather pass than shoot, but she could see that her teammates had some jitters to start Thursday’s quarterfinal game of the Class AAA girls basketball tournament.
So she took the shots.
“You could tell right away that everyone was a little nervous,” the junior said. “The first few minutes, everything was kind of new for everyone. I just tried to stay calm and collected and play my game.”
Stevermer and Mackenzie Schweim each scored 17 points as fifth-seeded Mankato East defeated No. 4 Benilde-St. Margaret’s 62-51 in the quarterfinals of the Class AAA tournament Wednesday at the Maturi Pavilion. It was East’s first state-tournament game since 1998.
“I’m really proud of the way we played,” Schweim said. “We showed we are a good team and can play at a high level.”
Both teams appeared nervy early, with East leading 3-2 after five minutes.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s made a 7-2 run before the Cougars found some offensive rhythm. Ellie Edberg hit a 3-pointer to start a seven-point burst.
Stevermer, who carried the Cougars early, made consecutive baskets to make it 16-11.
“You could tell she was ready to ball today,” said coach Rob Stevermer, Peyton’s dad. “She would rather pass than shoot, but did a good job of getting to the basket and making good decisions.”
Edberg’s second 3-pointer, followed by a 3-pointer from Macy Birkholz, started a 13-4 run, with Schweim kicking in a couple of close-range baskets.
East kept the lead at 31-23 at halftime, shooting 47.8% from the field and outrebounding Benilde-St. Margaret’s 19-11. Stevermer had 10 points, four rebounds and three assists in the first half.
“We thought we had an advantage inside, but we had some foul trouble,” Peyton Stevermer said. “We just had to keep working together and trust our teammates.”
The Red Knights cut the lead to 35-31 early in the second half, but the Cougars produced an 8-0 run, capped by consecutive three-point plays from Birkholz and Schweim.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s kept making runs, but each time, East answered, pushing the lead to 52-37 with Birkholz’s 3-pointer with 8 minutes remaining.
The Cougars stayed calm against increasing defensive pressure to maintain the lead, hitting key free throws in the final minutes.
“I think there was about three minutes left in the game, and I said to my coaches, ‘this is the longest game I’ve ever coached,’” coach Stevermer said. “I’m proud of the way the girls responded. Benilde made some big baskets, but we never let that lead to something else.”
Edberg finished with 10 points. Schweim had nine rebounds, and Edberg grabbed eight. Stevermer added six rebounds and seven assists.
East (25-4) plays No. 1 Becker in the Class AAA semifinals at noon Thursday at Williams Arena.
“This feels great,” Peyton Stevermer said. “We wanted to come up here and compete and show that we’re a good team. We came up here to have some success.”
