ST. PAUL — The Mankato East girls hockey team went to the Class A tournament hoping to break new ground.
They did that Saturday morning.
Kenzie Keller recorded a hat trick for the unseeded Cougars in a 4-3 victory over No. 5 Fergus Falls in the Class A consolation championship game at the TRIA Rink.
East fell 4-3 to No. 2 Proctor/Hermantown in the quarterfinals Wednesday and beat unseeded Luverne 5-3 in their first consolation game Thursday. The consolation championship is East's best finish at state.
"It was just awesome to watch the progression over the last two years," East coach Amber Prange said. "To share that moment with them was pretty special."
It was a back-and-forth contest throughout.
Keller got the Cougars on the board first at 14:35 of the first period, but the Otters quickly tied it at 15:02.
Keller's second of the game made it 2-1 at 7:33 of the second, but the Otters answered at 7:46 and 14:53 and took a 3-2 lead into the third.
East's Trinity Jackson tied the game with a power play goal at 4:41 of the third, and Keller netted the game-winner at 8:07.
The hat trick, Keller's fourth of the season, capped a fantastic state tournament and season for the senior. She finished with six goals at state and led East with 33 on the season (33-31—64).
She was namd to the all-tournament team.
"I know that was one of her goals this year, was to be even more impactful," Prange said. "You could kind of just tell that she had a little bit of extra push or drive to make that happen. We were really proud of her."
Shots on goal favored East 28-20.
Annaliese Rader made 17 saves. Rader won the Herb Brooks Award for Class A, which goes to a player in the state tournament who represents the values, characteristics and traits that defined the former Olympic coach.
The Cougars finish the season at 22-7.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.