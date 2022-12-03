MINNEAPOLIS — One stop, just one stop.
Elk River got the ball with 8:32 to go, leading 29-26.
West needed a stop, but Elk River's power rushing attack had been unstoppable for most of the game. West never got the ball back.
"After we scored and kicked the ball deep, we knew we had to get one stop," West coach J.J. Helget said. "But it didn't work out."
Elk River rushed for 400 yards and defeated West 29-26 in the Class AAAAA championship game Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Scarlets were looking for their sixth state championship in program history, joining the 1999, 2002, 2008, 2014 and 2021 teams.
West had its 31-game winning streak, covering three seasons and 1,128 days, end.
"It means everything to me to be here with my brothers," senior Ethan Johnston said. "We've been playing together since third grade, flag football since kindergarten. I'm happy we made it back here. The juniors played a big role, and I know they're going to get back here next year and win it. It makes me happy to think about that."
The Scarlets (12-1) took advantage of a nice punt return by Damian Riewe to get a short field for the first possession. West went 41 yards in six plays, with Jackson Froderman scoring on a 6-yard run. Alex Akim's PAT made it 7-0 midway through the first quarter.
Elk River (13-0) came right back with its power running game, moving 71 yards on eight rushes to tie the game at 7. Kicker Breanna Bernardson became the first female to score points in a Prep Bowl game.
The Scarlets had to punt on the next possession and had Elk River pinned on its own 7. But on the first play, Logan Bunker ran 93 yards for the touchdown, setting a Prep Bowl record and giving Elk River the 14-7 lead early in the second quarter.
"It's impossible to stop them if you don't play gap sound," senior Trenton Fontaine-Wendinger said. "If one guy's out of place, you end up chasing a guy down the field. There's so much misdirection and so many options."
Bart McAninch's 45-yard run set up his own 1-yard score with 2:58 remaining in the second quarter, cutting the lead to 14-13.
West regained the lead on the first possession of the second half. An 11-play drive, featuring four runs by McAninch and a 29-yard pass to Jalen Smith, ended with a 3-yard pass to Dylan Williams. The two-point conversion failed, but the Scarlets were up 19-14.
The lead didn't last long as Elk River ran six plays that covered 71 yards for the go-ahead touchdown at 22-19. The Elks broke another long touchdown run in the final minute of the third quarter to make it 29-19.
West got another score as Froderman carried in from 7 for his second score, cutting the lead to 29-26 with 8:37 to go.
Elk River's final drive started at the 14, and the only completion of the game came on third-and-4 at the 20. Later, Elk River ran for 19 yards on second-and-19 and eventually ran out the clock.
"Both of their long runs came on plays that we over-ran it," Helget said. "You have to be perfect on every play, and if you're not, they can break a long run.
"Take away the two long runs, and I'm pretty happy with how we did. I'm proud of the guys; they didn't quit."
McAninch rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown and passed for 176 yards and a touchdown. Jalen Smith caught six passes for 68 yards.
"In life, you win and lose. That's how it goes," Helget said. "When you have a 31-game winning streak, eventually it's going to end. This is the first time in four years that this senior class has lost. I'm very proud of them."
