MANKATO — Mike Hastings is leaving Minnesota State University after 11 seasons as men’s hockey coach for the same job at the University of Wisconsin.
Hastings departs MSU after an incredible 11-year run, which began in the 2012-13 season. Over those 11 seasons, MSU went 299-110-25, good for a .719 winning percentage. That’s the top active mark in Division I and ranks third all-time.
That record, plus his charismatic personality and sterling reputation, has made Hastings a candidate to fill several high-profile head coaching vacancies in recent years. The move finally came Thursday.
“I’m humbled, excited about the opportunity to become a head coach at (Wisconsin),” Hastings said. “It’s a very special place.”
MSU and Wisconsin each confirmed reports of Hastings’ departure with press releases Thursday afternoon, and Hastings addressed the media early Thursday evening in a short Zoom session.
Hastings has won the Spencer Penrose Award three times (2015, 2021, 2022), which goes to the top men’s hockey coach in Division I each season.
The Mavericks won eight MacNaughton Cups and five conference postseason tournament titles during Hastings’ tenure. MSU qualified for the NCAA Tournament eight times, and made it to both the 2021 and 2022 Frozen Fours. Hastings guided the Mavericks to the 2022 national championship game.
“I still remember our first encounter at a Pizza Ranch in Sheldon, Iowa, and him laying out a grand plan of everything that was possible at Minnesota State. That conversation unfolded over four hours,” MSU Athletics Director Kevin Buisman said. “Everything he promised or envisioned that could be possible for Maverick hockey came to fruition.
“It’s an outstanding legacy of conference championships, national tournament appearances, two straight runs to the Frozen Four — I think it was even bigger and better than what he described 11 years ago.”
Much of the press conference was spent talking about Hastings’ new job and the challenges that come with it, but he took some time to reflect on his years in Mankato.
“MSU’s a special place for me,” Hastings said. “I had a friend of mine tell me a long time ago when I started in the coaching business, ‘your job is to leave the place better than where you found it.’ I feel that is what’s going on at MSU right now. I think it’s better than where it was when I found it ... The players did all the heavy lifting to lead the program to where it’s at today.
“I think the opportunity at the University of Wisconsin is one that is best for my family, myself to continue on the journey that I’ve had.”
It was a tough day for MSU fans. Hastings has become a folk hero to many who follow the Mavericks, and the fanbase has grown tremendously during his tenure.
MSU graduate Chad Larsen, an MSU Blue Line Club member, is thankful for everything Hastings accomplished.
“He put Mankato on the map,” Larsen said. “He’s accomplished just about everything there is to accomplish at this school except for a national championship, which is OK. That leaves a box for the next coach to check off for us, and kind of take the torch from him.”
Finding the next coach will be Buisman’s task. He acknowledged Hastings has indeed received significant outside interest in recent years: Boston University, Michigan State and Nebraska-Omaha.
Buisman said Wisconsin informed him early this week that it would be reaching out to Hastings, and that Hastings himself was “transparent” throughout the process.
“We knew there was going to be an opportunity to come along for a coach as successful as Mike Hastings, that was eventually likely to take him away from Minnesota State,” Buisman said. “We’ve been preparing for this moment. When he came to my office this afternoon, we started to put that plan in motion.”
When it comes to potential candidates, MSU Associate Head Coach Todd Knott is going to be the first name that comes up. Knott, who was hired as an assistant at MSU in 2009, is also MSU’s recruiting coordinator.
Hastings has credited Knott for bringing in many of MSU’s most accomplished players.
“We think very highly of Todd and he is keenly aware of our interest,” Buisman said. “He is ready for a head coaching job if that’s what he wants at this stage of his career.”
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.