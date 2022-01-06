MANKATO — Mike Hastings has represented his country plenty of times throughout his illustrious career.
He's been the head coach of the U.S. Junior Select Team twice, as well as an assistant for the U.S. National Junior Team twice. Most recently in 2019, he was the head coach of the U.S. National Junior Team, leading that group to a Silver medal.
His next challenge: bring home an Olympic medal.
Hastings, the Minnesota State men's hockey coach, has been selected as an assistant coach for the 2022 U.S. Olympic Men's Ice Hockey Team, USA Hockey announced Thursday morning.
Daily Faceoff is also reporting that MSU forward Nathan Smith is one of 15 players who have been invited to play for Team USA. Neither Minnesota State nor USA Hockey has confirmed Smith's invitation at this time.
Hastings will work under head coach David Quinn, who was promoted to that position after original coach Mike Sullivan had to step away due to the NHL deciding not to send players to the Beijing Games.
Quinn's staff also includes St. Cloud State head coach Brett Larson, Pittsburgh Penguins director of player development Scott Young, USA Hockey goaltending coach David Lassonde and Penn State video coach Alex Dawes.
"We have a group of assistants who not only bring passion and experience, but who know how to win," John Vanbiesbrouck, general manager of the team, said in a press release. "Together with David Quinn, we're thrilled with the group of coaches that will lead our team in Beijing."
Hastings is in his 10th season as head coach at MSU. The Mavericks have won more games than any other program in Hastings' tenure, with a record of 236-89-24 entering the 2021-22 season.
MSU has made six NCAA Tournament appearances under his watch, including a run to the Frozen Four in 2021. Hastings won six WCHA regular-season titles, including four straight (2018-21).
The Beijing Games go from Feb. 4-20, with the men's hockey competition slated to take place between Feb. 9-20.
It's unclear how long college players and coaches will need to be away from their programs.
Team USA will compete in Group A in the preliminary round, along with Canada, China and Germany.
