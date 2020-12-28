High school sports are officially returning to competition, but it'll be with a slightly different look.
According to new Minnesota Department of Health guidance released Monday, winter sports competitions can begin Jan. 14, but all hockey and basketball players must wear face coverings during games and practices.
Athletes competing in wrestling, gymnastics and swimming and diving will be allowed to remove face coverings to perform certain tasks.
Practices can begin Jan. 4 as was previously announced.
"If there is an atmosphere for kids to come back and to do it in a safe environment, ours is the one we can do it in. I think we showed a lot of that in the fall," Mankato East activities director Todd Waterbury said. "Nothing is going to be COVID-free, but the opportunity to have some sense of normalcy ... it's obviously very important to our student-athletes."
Jan. 14 has long been considered the likely return-to-play date, so that announcement comes as no surprise. However, there wasn't clarity regarding masks ahead of Monday's announcement, so coaches will likely have to make some changes ahead of Monday's practices.
For Mankato Loyola boys basketball coach Sam Carlson, the mixing of masks and physical activity is an equation he's been dealing with for months as a physical education teacher.
Carlson acknowledged it will be an adjustment, but also feels players will get used to playing with face coverings quickly.
"I think it really has kind of become a second part of them," Carlson said of masks. "It's part of just going outside."
Despite that, Carlson plans to be careful about pushing players too hard in practice, and indicated that depth may matter more than usual in game situations.
"One thing that will help us is that we have 10 or 11 guys who can play," Carlson said. "Guys will be getting a little bit more tired maybe. Having depth will definitely help."
According to MDH, acceptable face coverings are "cloth masks, a neck gaiter, a scarf, a bandanna, or a religious face covering." All face coverings must cover the nose and mouth at all times.
Due to safety concerns, swimming and diving athletes will not have to wear face coverings while in the water, nor will gymnasts or wrestlers while they compete.
Practices are to be held in pods of 25 or less, both indoors and outdoors.
